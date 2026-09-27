Caught With Pistol, Bhagalpur Criminal Pushes Cop, Jumps Into River To Escape Police; What Happened Next Goes Viral

In a dramatic incident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, a man accused of planning a murder allegedly jumped into the fast-flowing Chandan River to escape from police custody. The accused reportedly pushed a policeman while being escorted across a bamboo bridge before plunging into the river. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police Lay Trap After Receiving Information

According to reports, police received information that Santosh Yadav was allegedly planning a criminal murder and was carrying a weapon. Acting on the information, a police team in plain clothes reached the spot and surrounded the area. The police reportedly apprehended Yadav and recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Accused Jumps Into River From Bamboo Bridge

After his arrest, police personnel began escorting Yadav on foot towards a government vehicle parked on the other side of the river. To reach the vehicle, the police team and the accused had to cross a narrow bamboo bridge. However, when they reportedly reached the middle of the bridge, Yadav suddenly pushed a policeman and jumped into the Chandan River.

Policeman Falls Into Water As Accused Escapes

The constable who was holding Yadav also fell into the river following the sudden escape attempt. The river was reportedly flowing strongly at the time, making the situation dangerous. The policeman somehow managed to swim to safety. However, Yadav was reportedly swept away by the strong current and managed to escape from police custody.

Search Underway For Accused

Following the dramatic escape, police launched efforts to trace and apprehend Yadav. The incident has drawn attention after footage of the accused jumping from the bamboo bridge into the river surfaced on social media. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged murder plot, the weapon recovered from the accused and his subsequent escape from custody.

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