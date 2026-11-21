Tamil Nadu said it was short of Cauvery water in a year of poor rain and wanted the Supreme Court to order Karnataka to release more. On Friday, the Court said no, in a few words.

The Order In A Few Words

On Friday, November 20, the Supreme Court dismissed two applications filed by the Tamil Nadu government. They sought directions to Karnataka to release additional water from the Cauvery river.

The order came from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh. While pronouncing it, the Court said, “We have dismissed (the application).”

What Tamil Nadu Asked For

Tamil Nadu had filed two applications seeking the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water. It was asking for 11 thousand million cubic feet, or TMC, which it counts as this year’s shortfall.

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The State’s Case

In August, according to your input, Tamil Nadu alleged that it had not received its allocated share from Karnataka despite a year of deficient rain. It said that because of the shortfall, it was unable to supply any water for irrigation.

Karnataka’s Reply

Karnataka denied the allegations. It said it was following the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). It also argued that meeting Tamil Nadu’s demand for 11 TMC would be difficult.

A Third Application, And A Remark From The Bench

Before pronouncing its decision, Justice Nath said orally that a third application filed by Tamil Nadu would also be dismissed. According to one report, the application was filed that same day to bring additional documents on record.

The judge also made a remark about the state’s spending on lawyers. Reports describe it as said in a lighter vein. It suggested that Tamil Nadu seemed to have plenty of money to spend on lawyers. The full order has not been seen here, and the remark is not part of the Court’s formal reasoning.

A Dispute Older Than The Country

The Cauvery dispute goes back to two agreements, in 1892 and 1924, between the erstwhile Madras Presidency and the princely state of Mysore.

After several failed rounds of talks, the Supreme Court directed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal to be set up. It gave its award in 2007, allowing Tamil Nadu to draw a fixed amount of water every day. The dispute continued, as both states filed petitions seeking a review.

Earlier Rounds In Court

In 2016, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court again, as Karnataka said it had no more water to share from its reservoirs. The top court then asked the Centre to set up a Cauvery Management Board.

In 2023, the Court declined to hear an application by Tamil Nadu to raise its daily share from 5,000 to 7,200 cusecs.

Under the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict, Karnataka must release 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in a normal year, with proportionate adjustments in deficient years.

A Related Dispute On The Mekedatu Dam

Another recent order also involved the two states. On November 13, the Court refused to entertain Tamil Nadu’s applications against Karnataka’s plan to build the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery. The report calls the challenge premature. This is a separate matter from Friday’s order.

Another River, Another Case

The two states also have another water sharing dispute pending in the Supreme Court. It concerns the Pennaiyar river, and Tamil Nadu has filed an original suit in the matter against Karnataka and the Centre.

What Happens Next?

Does the dismissal end Tamil Nadu’s demand, or will it go back to the CWMA and other forums? One report notes that the dismissal does not end the Cauvery water dispute. How will farmers in the delta region cope in a year of poor rain? And how will the two governments respond, and will the Pennaiyar case be the next flashpoint? The state governments have not responded in the details available.

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