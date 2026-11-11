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Home > Regionals News > CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

A senior postal officer in Bihar was caught in a CBI trap while allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from an employee of his own department. Here's what happened inside his office.

Postal Superintendent caught taking Rs 50,000 from his own staff (Photo: AI)
Postal Superintendent caught taking Rs 50,000 from his own staff (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 21:08 IST

An officer of the postal department has been arrested in Motihari, Bihar, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for accepting a bribe amount of Rs 50,000. The arrested officer, SS Suman, who is serving as the Postal Superintendent of the Champaran division, was arrested at his office through an operation conducted by the CBI on Wednesday. The arrest has shocked the postal department as the officer had demanded money from an employee of his own department.

Postal Officer Allegedly Demanded Rs 50,000 Bribe

As per the details of the case, it has been alleged that SS Suman has demanded Rs 50,000 from an employee of his department for doing an official task. This demand by the officer had disturbed the employee, and he had lodged a complaint against him with the CBI. After the verification of the allegation, the CBI agency planned to conduct an operation against the officer.

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CBI Sets Trap Inside Motihari Postal Office

On Wednesday, a CBI team set up a trap in the office of the Postal Superintendent in Motihari. As per the planned action, the complainant gave the sum of Rs 50,000 as a bribe to Suman. The CBI team, who were already in the vicinity, immediately pounced on the opportunity and arrested the official. The operation took place in the office itself and came as a shock to other officials and employees in the office.

CBI Begins Further Investigation

After the arrest, the CBI team started searching the office and investigating the case in detail. Legal action has been taken against the accused official. The investigators are also trying to explore other facets of the case.

Bribery Allegation Involves Officer’s Own Department Employee

Another remarkable thing about the case is that the bribe has been demanded from an employee of the same department. This has brought up serious doubts about transparency in the postal department.

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CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here
Tags: bihar newsbribery-caseCBICBI ArrestcorruptionMotihariPostal Department

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CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

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CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

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CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here
CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here
CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here
CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here
CBI Walks Into Motihari Postal Office and Catches Senior Officer Red-Handed, Rs 50,000 Bribe Demand From Own Employee Exposed, Details Here

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