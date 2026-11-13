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Home > Regionals News > CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble

CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble

A terrifying six-second CCTV video captures the moments before a Brooklyn apartment wall suddenly collapses, trapping a family under the rubble. Eight people, including two children, died, while 18 others were injured.

CCTV captures the terrifying moments before a Brooklyn apartment wall collapses, trapping a family under the rubble (Photo: X)
CCTV captures the terrifying moments before a Brooklyn apartment wall collapses, trapping a family under the rubble (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 23:22 IST

A normal evening inside a Brooklyn apartment turned into a horrifying tragedy when a wall suddenly collapsed, burying a family under falling debris. A six-second CCTV video has captured the terrifying moments before the building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue came crashing down. The collapse killed eight people and left 18 others injured. The footage shows a mother screaming moments before the wall gives way, while her two young children are inside the apartment.

Brooklyn Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Terrifying Moments

According to a New York Post report, the footage was recorded inside the third-floor apartment of Anderson Velez, who lived there with his wife and two sons. The video begins with Velez’s 9-year-old son opening the refrigerator and taking out a gallon of milk. His 2-year-old brother is playing on the floor.

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Seconds later, their mother opens the living room door and starts screaming. The older boy immediately runs towards her, moving away from the wall. But before the family can escape, the wall suddenly crashes down. The toddler gets caught in the falling debris and disappears beneath the rubble.

Father Was Away When Disaster Struck

Velez was in the Bronx for work when the building collapsed. His wife called him in panic and desperately pleaded with rescue workers to find their children. Both boys survived, but the family suffered serious injuries. The younger child was rescued with scratches on his forehead and legs.

“His ears were full of dirt, his nose, his little mouth, his back – his entire body was covered in dirt,” Velez said while describing his younger son’s condition.

His wife suffered serious injuries to her ribs, spine and collarbone. Their older son remains in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery.

Family Had Moved Into Apartment Earlier This Month

Speaking to Gothamist, Velez said he was still struggling to process the tragedy. “I am still in shock,” he told the publication. “The truth is, I’m trying to be strong for my son, but I feel terrible.” He also recalled the fear he experienced after receiving his wife’s call.

“Everything was going through my mind. I was thinking about my children, hoping they were OK and that nothing serious had happened to them,” he said.

The tragedy has left the family devastated. They had moved into the apartment earlier this month after previously living in a homeless shelter. Velez and his family have now been moved to a hotel in Brooklyn. The city is providing temporary accommodation to residents displaced by the collapse.

Eight People Killed In Brooklyn Building Collapse

The disaster claimed eight lives, including two children aged 9 and 10. Another 18 people suffered injuries. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) announced on Thursday afternoon that search and recovery operations had been completed. Officials also confirmed that no additional victims were expected to be found.

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CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble
Tags: Brooklyn CollapseBuilding collapsecctv footageChildren Rescuedfamily tragedyFlatbush Avenuehome-hero-pos-1New york newsShocking Video

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CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble

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CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble
CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble
CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble
CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble
CCTV Captures Heartbreaking Moments Before Brooklyn Building Collapses, Mother Screams as Her Children Get Buried Under Rubble

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