CCTV Captures Shocking Snatching: ‘Dadi Ki Rasoi’ Founder’s Elderly Husband Targeted Outside Home

There seems to be no end to incidents of chain snatching in the national capital. In a fresh incident,

the husband of Vijay Nishchal, known for her ‘Dadi Ki Rasoi’ initiative, was allegedly robbed in a daylight snatching incident in Delhi. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The 88-year-old Harishchandra Nishchal had returned home after withdrawing money from a bank in the Shyam Vihar Phase-2 area of Najafgarh. As he reached the gate of his house, a snatcher approached him and grabbed his bag containing cash before fleeing the spot.

The CCTV footage shows the elderly man arriving outside his home when the accused suddenly approached him and snatched the bag from his hand. The suspect then quickly fled the area.

Due to his age, Harishchandra was unable to chase the accused. Meanwhile, police personnel in a nearby PCR van noticed him and asked what had happened, but by then the snatcher had escaped.

According to reports, Harishchandra had withdrawn the money to buy household essentials. He was targeted just moments before entering his home.

Following the incident, the elderly man approached the police and filed a complaint. He has also expressed concern over the safety of his remaining life savings deposited in the bank. The crimes against elderly couples in Delhi have apparently become common problems with many of them being robbed and killed in the past. Despite several measures by Delhi Police to prevent such incidents, there seems to be no let up in such crimes.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi has recorded the high number of crimes against elderly people among the metropolitan cities in the country. Delhi reported 1,267 cases of crimes against senior citizens aged over 60 in 2024, the highest among 19 metropolitan cities in the country. This highlights growing concerns over the safety and security of the elderly in the national capital.