LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

A CCTV video from UP’s Baddupur police station shows two constables breaking into a fierce fight. The clash reportedly began over a duty dispute, prompting departmental action.

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 20:50 IST

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, where two constables were caught fighting inside a police station office. The CCTV footage from Baddupur police station shows the two policemen involved in a physical clash. One constable is seen attacking the other and knocking him to the ground. The incident reportedly continued for some time. Other policemen present inside the office also appeared alarmed during the fight.

Constables Reportedly Clashed Over Duty

Preliminary information suggests that a dispute over duty led to the confrontation. The disagreement reportedly escalated inside the police station office. The exact reason behind the clash, however, is yet to be established. Officials are now investigating what happened before the fight and what triggered the argument between the two constables.

You Might Be Interested In

Viral CCTV Video Triggers Police Action

As per reports, the viral CCTV footage is around three weeks old, and it recently surfaced online. The video quickly went viral and has drawn huge attention within the police department. The Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya ordered action against both constables after taking cognisance of the matter carefully. Both policemen have been placed on the line of duty as the department examines the incident.

Departmental Inquiry Underway

According to the police officials, the departmental investigation has been initiated in the matter, and the enquiry will examine all the necessary circumstances surrounding the fight and the conduct of both constables. The officials will take the next action once the findings are submitted. The incident has raised questions about the discipline inside the police stations, especially when the disputes between the personnel turn physical. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?
Tags: Baddupur police newspolice constables fightttar Pradesh police newsviral CCTV video

RELATED News

Girl Went To Sleep After Dinner, Family Found Her Dead In The Morning And A Snake In Her Bed

‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

Two Army Aspirants Take Horse Steroid Before 6-Km Race, Collapse After Run in Agra | Watch

Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

Patna Prostitution Racket: 5 Arrested, Including 4 Girls; Objectionable Items Found At Guest House

LATEST NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Junior Hockey Team After Winning 6th World Cup Title

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why Was Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem Ahead Of Series-Opener In Delhi? Explained

F1 Latest: Kimi Antonelli Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2026, Becomes First F1 Winner at Madring as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris Complete Podium

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Lifetime Bans For Fans Aiming ‘Diogo Jota’ Chants At Ruben Neves

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS Went Viral, But Her Reaction To The Controversy Raised More Questions

Namibia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Proteas Complete 3-0 Series Sweep After 9-Wicket Win

IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan

US Open 2026 Men’s Final: When And Where To Watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton? Check Head-To-Head Record, TV Channel And Match Time

‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?
CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?
CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?
CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?
CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

QUICK LINKS