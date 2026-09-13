CCTV Captures Two Constables In A Fierce Fight: What Happened Inside This UP Police Station?

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, where two constables were caught fighting inside a police station office. The CCTV footage from Baddupur police station shows the two policemen involved in a physical clash. One constable is seen attacking the other and knocking him to the ground. The incident reportedly continued for some time. Other policemen present inside the office also appeared alarmed during the fight.

Constables Reportedly Clashed Over Duty

Preliminary information suggests that a dispute over duty led to the confrontation. The disagreement reportedly escalated inside the police station office. The exact reason behind the clash, however, is yet to be established. Officials are now investigating what happened before the fight and what triggered the argument between the two constables.

Viral CCTV Video Triggers Police Action

As per reports, the viral CCTV footage is around three weeks old, and it recently surfaced online. The video quickly went viral and has drawn huge attention within the police department. The Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya ordered action against both constables after taking cognisance of the matter carefully. Both policemen have been placed on the line of duty as the department examines the incident.

Departmental Inquiry Underway

According to the police officials, the departmental investigation has been initiated in the matter, and the enquiry will examine all the necessary circumstances surrounding the fight and the conduct of both constables. The officials will take the next action once the findings are submitted. The incident has raised questions about the discipline inside the police stations, especially when the disputes between the personnel turn physical.