The unfortunate deaths of a husband and wife took place when a vehicle driving above speed limit is reported to have collided into their two-wheeler in Beed district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on November 20 at around 3:30 pm. While the husband lost his life at the scene of the accident, the wife breathed her last while she was being rushed to the hospital.

As per reports, the victims have been identified as Pralhad Gaikwad and Sunita Gaikwad. Their deaths have left their family devastated and brought the issue of underage driving back into focus in Maharashtra, where previous fatal crashes involving minor drivers have triggered widespread outrage.

माजलगाव अपघाताचा थरारक CCTV समोर! भाजप नगरसेवक पुत्राच्या भरधाव क्रेटाने दाम्पत्याला हवेत चेंडूसारखे उडवले; आरोपी दक्ष मेंडकेवर गुन्हा दाखल, सध्या फरार #beedcrime #marathwada https://t.co/bukvUNkGYc — Lokmat Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (@milokmatabd) November 23, 2026

Maharashtra crash caught on CCTV as couple is thrown into air

Video of the incident has now come to light and shows a speeding car coming towards the two-wheelers before hitting it head-on. This was such an intense crash that Pralhad and Sunita flew into the air after being hit by the car.

The video reveals the extent of the impact of the crash and how helpless the couple is when the car hits them. Pralhad died on the spot, whereas Sunita died on her way to the hospital due to severe injuries.

Maharashtra police register case against corporator’s minor son

Reports say that, according to the complaint, the car was allegedly being driven by Daksh Mendke, a minor who is the son of BJP corporator Deepak Mendke.

The police registered a case against Daksh following a complaint lodged by the deceased couple’s children. The complaint brought the alleged involvement of the minor driver to the attention of the police, who have taken up the case.

Maharashtra tragedy evokes memories of the Pune Porsche accident

Apart from reviving fears regarding the safety of minors at the wheel, the recent tragedy in Beed has also evoked memories of the tragic Pune Porsche accident of 2024 where an underage driver allegedly caused the deaths of two IT professionals in a luxury sports car.

17-year-old allegedly drove a Porsche and killed two IT professionals in Pune. The entire issue led to questions regarding the safety of minors while driving and the extent of steps being taken to ensure that minors did not drive.

The recent death of Pralhad and Sunita in Beed has only increased the fear that exists regarding the danger minors can cause when they take control of cars and the havoc that they could wreck.

Also Read: Watch Here: Husband Goes To Wife’s House To Bring Her Back After Dispute, Family Meeting Turns Ugly; Relatives Beat Him To Pulp – Shocking Video