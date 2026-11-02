CCTV: Hyderabad Woman Learns Stealing Techniques Online; Serial Thief Steals Gold And Silver Worth Rs 70 Lakh – How Police Caught Her

The 25-year-old female was said to learn how to commit burglaries by watching videos on the internet prior to committing a number of crimes in the cities of Hyderabad and its vicinity. She reportedly disguised herself by wearing a burqa, gloves and other items of clothing, using a hand-cutting machine in a bag and breaking door locks and cupboards in order to steal valuables. She is charged with five burglary cases, and the total quantity of stolen property includes 48 tolas (560 grams) of gold, 1.5 kilograms of silver ornaments, cash and an iPhone 17 with a total value of Rs 70 lakhs.

How Hyderabad Woman Planned Her Burglaries

As per reports, the police believe that Jaya committed crimes against houses wherein nobody lived at that time. She reportedly learned house-breaking skills from videos on the internet and used a hand-cutting machine for breaking doors and cupboards.

Jaya is a native of Palvancha village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and resides in New Bharat Nagar Colony in Uppal. She quit studies during the first year of BTech at Anubose College in Kothagudem for financial reasons. In 2023, she relocated to Hyderabad and got married to Gogulothu Sivakumar in 2024. The police believe that she may have either sold or pawned some of the looted jewels.

BURQA-CLAD WOMAN BURGLAR ARRESTED IN HYDERABAD – GOLD, SILVER, CASH AND IPHONE 17 WORTH ₹70 LAKH RECOVERED #Uppal Zone Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman accused of committing a series of house burglaries while wearing a #burqa to conceal her identity. The accused has been identified as Pagah Jaya. Police recovered gold and silver jewellery, cash and an iPhone 17, collectively valued at approximately ₹70 lakh, from her possession. According to police, the accused allegedly targeted locked houses and used a hand-cutter machine to break their locks before stealing valuables. In a recent incident at New Bharat Nagar in Uppal, she allegedly broke into a house and escaped with 48 tolas of gold, 1.5 kilograms of silver and ₹2 lakh in cash. During the investigation, police found that Jaya hails from Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Due to financial difficulties, she discontinued her https://t.co/AOjtp8hju9 studies during the first year. She reportedly moved to Hyderabad in 2023, got married and subsequently became involved in burglary activities. Police investigations revealed her alleged involvement in five theft cases registered under Bhadradri Kothagudem Two Town, Jagathgirigutta, Medipally and Uppal Police Station limits. ANOTHER ACCUSED ARRESTED In a separate development, Uppal Zone Police also arrested another accused, identified as Naveen, in connection with multiple theft cases. According to police, Naveen allegedly committed 10 thefts within just 20 days. He reportedly resumed his criminal activities soon after being released from jail. Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B. Sumathi, IPS, disclosed the details of the arrests and stated that Jaya had been arrested and sent to judicial remand. Police are continuing further investigations into both cases. #Hyderabad — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) November 1, 2026

October 26 loot found out in Hyderabad colony

The crime that resulted in her being arrested relates to the residence of Gangam Bhaskar Reddy, aged 55 years, in New Bharat Nagar Colony in Uppal area limits. On October 26, Reddy and his family members went to the Sri Mallanna Swamy Temple in Komuravelli, leaving their house locked.

Reports say that Jaya reportedly tampered with the door lock, entered the premises and broke open lockers located in the master bedroom and children’s bedroom. She took away with her gold jewelry, silver items and cash. This crime came to light on October 27 when the domestic help noticed that the locks had been tampered with and reported it to the family. Reddy came back and filed a report to Uppal police.

Police registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began investigating.

CCTV footage helps Hyderabad police track accused

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the locality and surrounding areas. The footage showed a woman wearing a black burqa and gloves and carrying a light-blue backpack. She was seen moving around the targeted properties and attempting to break locks.

Using CCTV footage, technical evidence and surveillance, police identified her as Paga Jaya. A joint team of Uppal police and the Central Crime Station (CCS), Uppal team arrested her near the LB Nagar route bus stop at Uppal X Roads around 8 am on October 31.

Rs 70 lakh property recovered in Hyderabad burglary case

Reports say that during questioning, Jaya reportedly confessed to multiple burglaries. Police suspect her involvement in five cases registered under Uppal, Medipally and Jagathgirigutta police stations, as well as Bhadradri Kothagudem II Town police station.

The recovered property includes approximately 48 tolas (560 grams) of gold, 1.5 kg of silver articles, cash and an iPhone 17. Its total estimated value is around Rs 70 lakh.

Jaya was arrested on October 31 and remanded to judicial custody. Police are investigating her role in all five cases, tracing the disposal of stolen jewellery and trying to identify additional property taken from other victims. The operation was conducted by Uppal police and the CCS team under the supervision of senior Malkajgiri Commissionerate officers.

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