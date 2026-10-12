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Home > Regionals News > CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry

CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry

Two Agra women allege dowry harassment, bedroom CCTV surveillance and forced marriage in separate cases, prompting police investigations against their husbands and relatives.

Agra Women Allege Dowry Harassment, Bedroom CCTV And Forced Marriage
Agra Women Allege Dowry Harassment, Bedroom CCTV And Forced Marriage

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 09:38 IST

Two separate cases involving allegations of harassment, coercion and abuse have come to light in Agra, with a married woman accusing her husband and in-laws of demanding additional dowry and installing CCTV cameras inside her bedroom, while another young woman has accused a man and his family of forcing her into marriage. Police have registered cases based on the complaints, and investigations are underway.

Agra woman alleges dowry harassment and cameras inside bedroom

As per reports, the woman, a resident of Tajganj, told police that she married Ajay, a resident of Trans Yamuna, eight months ago. Her parents spent Rs 20 lakh on the wedding, but her in-laws allegedly continued to demand another Rs 2 lakh.

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According to her complaint, her husband and in-laws beat her and threw her out of the house on May 25 when their demand was not met. They took her back two days later, but she alleged that CCTV cameras had been installed throughout the house, including in the bedroom. Her in-laws also allegedly stopped her from leaving the house. When she protested, she was thrown out again.

Reports say that the woman further said Ajay refused to live with her even during counselling at the Police Family Counseling Center on September 17. She has filed a case against her husband and in-laws at Tajganj police station in Agra.

Agra woman alleges drugging and pressure to marry

In a separate case, a woman from Agra’s Jagdishpura area alleged that she met Kunal Rajput on Instagram when she was 16. They began meeting regularly, during which Kunal allegedly gave her soft drinks mixed with drugs that left her unconscious. She said she questioned him several times, but he avoided answering.

Reportedly, the accused allegedly created multiple Instagram and Snapchat accounts in her name and asked her to send messages through them. He also pressured her to elope and marry him.

Agra case involves alleged forced marriage in Prayagraj

According to the complaint, Kunal forcibly took the woman to Gwalior on July 28. Her family learned of this and brought her home. About a week later, he contacted her again and allegedly took her away on a pretext.

As per reports, the woman alleged that Kunal and his family forced her to sign documents and threatened to kill her younger brother. They also allegedly recorded a video to support their claim of marriage before taking her to Prayagraj, where they arranged a temple marriage after making her sign the papers against her will. Her family filed a missing person report on August 8, and she returned home two days later.

Agra police register case against five accused

Lohamandi ACP Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered based on the woman’s complaint against Kunal Rajput, his parents, and his uncle and aunt. An investigation is underway.

Also Read: Caught on Cam: Fight Breaks Out Between Delivery Boys Over an Order; Clip Shows Young Man Chased And Beaten in Greater Noida – Full Story     

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CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry
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CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry

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CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry

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CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry
CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry
CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry
CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry
CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry

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