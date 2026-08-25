“Chai Khatre Me Mittar, Chini Pahuch Gaye Sattar’: UP Govt Suspends Lekhpal For Critical Remarks on Sugar Price Hike

The Government employee of Shahganj tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district has been removed from service for posting a status update regarding the rising price of sugar. The Government employee who is identified as Ashok Kumar Yadav, is posted as a lekhpal. He posted the status update on his Facebook account.

Taking a dig at the rising price of sugar, he wrote, “Chai khatre mein hai mitttar, cheeni pahunch gayi sattar” (Tea is in danger, my friend, sugar has reached Rs 70).

The post quickly caught the attention of the social media platform. It is said that the post was shared extensively and finally made it to the senior administrators in the district administration.

Viral Post Reaches Senior Officials

It has been reported that the administration became aware of the Facebook post once it went viral on social media. Information regarding the post was sought out, and the situation was analysed. It was reported that the administration had taken the matter seriously.

The matter was connected with guidelines for official government service behaviour. It was explained by officials that government workers should be able to behave appropriately on social media. If there are posts by government officials which may have an impact on the image of the department or administration, these too could come under scrutiny.

Suspension Order Issued With Immediate Effect

A suspension order has been issued against Ashok Kumar Yadav by the Shahganj tehsil administration. This order came into effect immediately. It has been seen that the suspension order also started going viral on social media almost immediately after its issuance.

But to date, no statement has been made by the tehsil administration giving a brief account of the whole matter. In fact, the Facebook post regarding the price of sugar is being pointed out as the main cause of all this.

This is another instance that emphasises the fact that government employees are becoming the subjects of strict surveillance regarding their activities on social media.