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Home > Regionals News > ‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

The posters feature images of late gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, along with SP leader Azam Khan. The poster carried slogans accusing the Samajwadi Party of maintaining links with alleged mafia figures.

The posters feature images of late gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, along with SP leader Azam Khan.
The posters feature images of late gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, along with SP leader Azam Khan.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 13:03 IST

Few months before the scheduled assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in March 2027, a poster war has erupted up in several districts with major political parties targeting each other. Tensions prevailed after posters targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party appeared across 15 districts. 
 
Several posters targeting SP and Akhilesh Yadav surfaced in Lucknow, Ballia, Mau, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Basti, Hardoi, Sitapur and other districts triggering controversy.
 
The posters feature images of late gangster-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, along with SP leader Azam Khan. The poster carried slogans accusing the Samajwadi Party of maintaining links with alleged mafia figures.
 
One poster reads, ‘Chai, samosa, rasmalai — Saare Mafia Apne Bhai.’
 
The posters also referred to 2013 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission recruitment examination and claimed that 56 of the 86 appointments went to people belonging to a particular caste. 
 
Another slogan takes aim at the party over alleged caste-based politics, stating, “Rasgulla or rasmalai Ek Jati Ki Satta Ai.”
 
The big banner also accused Samajwadi Party of promoting dynastic politics. One poster read, “Dal, Shawal or Achar- Party Matlab Ek Pariwar,” in an apparent reference to the Yadav family’s influence within the party.
 
Other posters referred to Akhilesh Yadav’s reported iftar gatherings, 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, and the alleged allocation of Rs 200 crore for the construction of boundary walls around graveyards.
 
One slogan read, “Danga, iftar or biryani — Sapa Raj Ki Asal Kahani. The posters also feature a mocking slogan targeting a political figure: ‘One kachori, do samosas — Girgitesh Ka Kya Bharosa?” in an apparent reference to Akhilesh Yadav.
 
Who are behind putting up the controversial banners is not known yet. 
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‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

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‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

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‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

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‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party
‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party
‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party
‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party
‘Chai Samosa’: Posters War in Uttar Pradesh Before Assembly Polls; Banners Put Up in 15 Districts Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party

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