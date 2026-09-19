“Chal Teri Garmi Nikaale”: Noida Woman Alleges Molestation By Men; Police Hunt For Accused

A Noida woman has alleged that she was followed, assaulted and threatened by a group of people in an apparent retaliatory attack, a day after she confronted a man over an inappropriate comment. According to her, the incident took place on September 16 near FNG Bridge, leaving her with multiple injuries and concerns for her safety. The woman said she had a dispute with a man at FNG Chowk on September 15 after he allegedly made an inappropriate remark about her clothes. She said she confronted him and slapped him after he continued looking at her in a way that made her uncomfortable.

Woman Alleges She Was Followed and Attacked

According to her complaint, the following day, while returning home from work in an auto rickshaw, two men on separate motorcycles allegedly followed her. She alleged that one of the motorcycles blocked the auto near FNG Bridge, while a Scorpio arrived and blocked her path. She alleged that four people two men and two women then got out of the vehicle. According to her, one of the men was the same person involved in the previous day’s dispute. The woman alleged that the group punched and kicked her, while the two women also bit her. She said she suffered multiple injuries, including bruises and bite marks.

‘They Tried to Push Me Off the Bridge’

The woman further alleged that the attackers tried to push her towards the bridge and drag her towards their vehicle. She said her phone was snatched and thrown away during the alleged assault. She then began screaming for help and urged people nearby to record the incident. According to her, the group fled shortly afterwards. She also claimed that none of the vehicles involved had visible number plates.

FIR Registered, Police Form Team

The woman said she approached the police immediately after the incident and filed a complaint on September 16. She also provided the alleged accused’s name and photograph, along with a video recorded during the September 15 dispute, which she said could help identify him. In a statement, police said, “In the aforementioned matter, a case has been registered at Sector-63 police station based on the written complaint of the complainant. A police team has been constituted. The accused will be arrested shortly and further legal proceedings will be initiated.” The woman said the alleged attack has left her feeling unsafe and that she has taken leave from work following the incident.



उक्त सम्बन्ध में वादिया की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सेक्टर-63 पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। पुलिस टीम गठित है। शीघ्र ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी। — DCP Central Noida (@DCPCentralNoida) September 18, 2026





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