Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

The death of 28-year-old social media influencer Manjeet Kaur has raised several disturbing questions. Kaur died at PGIMER on August 26. She was undergoing treatment for severe injuries after an alleged attack in a forested area near Morinda. Her autopsy has now revealed another detail. Kaur was nearly seven weeks pregnant when she died. The case has also raised questions over the police response before her death.

Kaur Was Allegedly Abducted From Chandigarh

According to a complaint filed by her mother, Kanta Devi, Kaur was allegedly called to Sector 34 in Chandigarh on the intervening night of July 3 and 4. The complaint names two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda. The circumstances surrounding Kaur’s alleged abduction and the subsequent attack in Morinda are now part of the police investigation.

She Wanted to Record Her Statement

One of the most serious aspects of the case concerns Kaur’s treatment at PGIMER. Sources said Kaur regained consciousness during her treatment and wanted to have her statement recorded.

The PGIMER police post reportedly informed Kharar Sadar police that she was conscious and in a condition to give a statement. The information was also conveyed to the investigating officer. However, sources said the officer allegedly did not reach the hospital. A daily diary report was also recorded at the PGIMER police post regarding the communication.

Kaur died on August 26. The PGI police post again informed Kharar Sadar police. The investigating officer then reached the hospital.

FIR Registered After Manjeet Kaur’s Death

Following her death, Kaur’s mother was taken to the Sector 34 police station. Her statement was recorded there. An FIR for kidnapping and murder was registered on August 27.

The FIR names Shubhi and Pinda as accused. Police are now trying to trace and arrest them. Kaur’s postmortem was conducted at PGI on August 28. Her body was later handed over to her family.

Punjab Police have denied allegations of negligence. Police said the alleged abduction took place in Chandigarh and, therefore, action had to be taken by Chandigarh Police. Police also said Kharar police assisted Kaur’s mother and facilitated the registration of the FIR.

Who Was Manjeet Kaur?

Manjeet Kaur was a Punjabi social media influencer with around 1.46 lakh Instagram followers. She regularly posted reels featuring cosmetic products, lifestyle content and popular Punjabi and Haryanvi songs.

Kaur also had around 3,930 YouTube subscribers. Her channel featured family vlogs and short videos. Her sudden death has now left investigators looking into the alleged abduction, attack and events that followed.