LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

A 28-year-old social media influencer, nearly seven weeks pregnant, died days after she was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh and set on fire in Morinda. Two acquaintances have been named in the FIR.

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 19:19 IST

The death of 28-year-old social media influencer Manjeet Kaur has raised several disturbing questions. Kaur died at PGIMER on August 26. She was undergoing treatment for severe injuries after an alleged attack in a forested area near Morinda. Her autopsy has now revealed another detail. Kaur was nearly seven weeks pregnant when she died. The case has also raised questions over the police response before her death.

Kaur Was Allegedly Abducted From Chandigarh

According to a complaint filed by her mother, Kanta Devi, Kaur was allegedly called to Sector 34 in Chandigarh on the intervening night of July 3 and 4. The complaint names two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda. The circumstances surrounding Kaur’s alleged abduction and the subsequent attack in Morinda are now part of the police investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

She Wanted to Record Her Statement

One of the most serious aspects of the case concerns Kaur’s treatment at PGIMER. Sources said Kaur regained consciousness during her treatment and wanted to have her statement recorded.

The PGIMER police post reportedly informed Kharar Sadar police that she was conscious and in a condition to give a statement. The information was also conveyed to the investigating officer. However, sources said the officer allegedly did not reach the hospital. A daily diary report was also recorded at the PGIMER police post regarding the communication.

Kaur died on August 26. The PGI police post again informed Kharar Sadar police. The investigating officer then reached the hospital.

FIR Registered After Manjeet Kaur’s Death

Following her death, Kaur’s mother was taken to the Sector 34 police station. Her statement was recorded there. An FIR for kidnapping and murder was registered on August 27.

The FIR names Shubhi and Pinda as accused. Police are now trying to trace and arrest them. Kaur’s postmortem was conducted at PGI on August 28. Her body was later handed over to her family.

Punjab Police have denied allegations of negligence. Police said the alleged abduction took place in Chandigarh and, therefore, action had to be taken by Chandigarh Police. Police also said Kharar police assisted Kaur’s mother and facilitated the registration of the FIR.

Who Was Manjeet Kaur?

Manjeet Kaur was a Punjabi social media influencer with around 1.46 lakh Instagram followers. She regularly posted reels featuring cosmetic products, lifestyle content and popular Punjabi and Haryanvi songs.

Kaur also had around 3,930 YouTube subscribers. Her channel featured family vlogs and short videos. Her sudden death has now left investigators looking into the alleged abduction, attack and events that followed.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report
Tags: home-hero-pos-2punjab

RELATED News

Rat Caught Munching Snacks At Surat Station Stall, Railway Authorities Seal Outlet

Delhi To Jewar Airport In Just 60 Minutes? New Expressway Could Cut Travel Time Dramatically

9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

Amas-Darbhanga Expressway: Which Districts Will Bihar’s First Expressway Pass Through, And When Is Completion Deadline?

‘Islam Superior’: Why Is Karnataka BJP Asking Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy To Apologise To Hindus?

LATEST NEWS

Towel Warmers Emerge as a Practical Comfort Upgrade for Modern Bathrooms

Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha And… One More Pakistan Player Sent Home After Lord’s Defeat | Report

Kashmira Irani Pregnant With First Child: ‘Amber Dhara’ Star Announces Pregnancy With Akshat Saxena – See Post

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

LuminKraft Is Building a New Manufacturing Base for India’s Electrified Economy

Nostalgia Meets Modern Everyday Fashion as Veteran Actor Mukesh Khanna Launches the Exclusive Shaktimaan Merchandise Collection by KHUSH

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details

Shalini Pandey Breaks Silence On Fake AI Video: ‘Completely Fabricated’, Actor Warns Against Sharing Deepfake

WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report
Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report
Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report
Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

QUICK LINKS