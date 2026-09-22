Chandigarh Launches ‘iPhone Langar’: Raja The King Distributes iPhone 17 To 10 Women, Plans 100 Phones

Chandigarh witnessed an unusual event as Amritsar businessman and social media influencer Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as Raja D King, launched an initiative called iPhone Langar, distributing iPhone 17 units to women in the city, with a larger giveaway planned soon after.

Around 100 iPhones to Be Given Away

Around 100 iPhones are set to be distributed free of cost in Chandigarh on September 22, scheduled between noon and 2 pm. Trehan said the date and details of the event were revealed to him by Jai Mata Di, and that beneficiaries would be selected through a public draw, with people from both Chandigarh and Mohali eligible to participate.

Ten Women Receive Phones in First Round

As part of the launch, 10 women were given brand new iPhone 17 handsets, with Trehan describing it as the start of a series of similar giveaways rather than a one time event.

Roots in Personal Devotion

Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, Trehan said the idea stemmed from years of personal devotion. He told ANI that he had remained absorbed in devotion, giving up everything and everyone close to him in his pursuit to understand Jai Mata Di, whom he described as the source of everything people receive.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Rakesh Trehan alias Raja D King, who had announced an ‘iPhone Langar,’ says, “I receive a lot of messages…. September 22nd has been decided as the date, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM in this room, in front of the entire media; the iPhones will be brought… pic.twitter.com/JTBvnFQUDI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Event Shifted to Residence, Future Delivery Planned

He said the administration had not granted permission for an outdoor public event, which is why the programme was held at his residence instead. For future rounds, he said beneficiaries would not need to travel, as phones would be delivered directly to their homes. Following Chandigarh, he added, plans are in place to distribute 200 iPhones in Mohali.

Earlier ‘Petrol Langar’ Drew Crowds and Police Action

This is not Trehan’s first such initiative. He had earlier launched a Petrol Langar in Chandigarh, offering fuel coupons worth Rs 500 to two and three wheeler owners and Rs 1,000 to four wheeler owners. That giveaway drew a large crowd, with hundreds reaching the venue, prompting police intervention and a temporary shutdown of the petrol pump by authorities.

Pattern of Giveaways Under the ‘Langar’ Banner

Trehan has also previously distributed food supplies and cash notes to people in need in Chandigarh, using the term langar for giveaways that go beyond the traditional practice of serving free food. He has described himself as a crypto trader and former stock market investor, and has earlier stated his intention to give away 90 percent of his wealth, including a substantial portion inherited from his father.

Public Curiosity Around iPhones

Trehan said the interest surrounding the iPhone giveaway has been unlike anything he has seen with his earlier initiatives, noting the scale of curiosity people have shown specifically for iPhones.

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