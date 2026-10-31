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Home > Regionals News > Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

A large number of people undergoing treatment for drug addiction reportedly walked out of a rehabilitation centre near Agrasen Square on Saturday morning, raising serious questions about its security and management.

Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 21:12 IST

An unusual incident has raised questions about the security arrangements at a drug rehabilitation centre in Indore. Several people admitted for addiction treatment reportedly walked out of the facility together on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at a rehabilitation centre near Agrasen Square. Information about the incident surfaced on social media, claiming that most of the people undergoing treatment at the centre suddenly left the premises. The incident has now raised concerns about how so many inmates managed to leave the facility at the same time.

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Most Inmates Suddenly Leave Rehabilitation Centre

According to the information available, the incident took place during the morning hours on Saturday. A large number of people admitted to the centre reportedly walked out together. These individuals were undergoing treatment to overcome drug addiction. They were staying at the facility for medical care, supervision and rehabilitation.

However, it is still unclear how they managed to leave the centre. It is also not known whether they had planned their departure or walked out for some other reason. The exact number of people who left the facility has not been confirmed so far.

Drug Rehabilitation Centre’s Security Under Question

The incident has raised serious questions about the centre’s monitoring and security arrangements. Rehabilitation facilities are responsible for providing treatment, counselling and proper care to people struggling with addiction. However, when most inmates leave a facility together, questions arise about the staff strength and supervision arrangements.

It remains unclear whether the centre had adequate staff on duty or whether there were earlier attempts by inmates to leave the premises.

Centre Management’s Role Under Scanner

The role of the centrA large number of people undergoing treatment for drug addiction reportedly walked out of a rehabilitation centre near Agrasen Square on Saturday morning, raising serious questions about its security and management.e’s management and the concerned authorities has also come under focus. Questions remain about how many people were admitted, how many left the facility and what steps were taken after the incident.

The rules under which the centre was operating and the arrangements made for patients’ safety also need to be examined. Further details about the incident and the action taken by the authorities are awaited.

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Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Drug AddictionIndore newsInmates Escapemadhya pradesh newsRehab Centre

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Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

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Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

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Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened
Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened
Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened
Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened
Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

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