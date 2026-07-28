Char Dham Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, Landslides In Uttarakhand

Authorities on Tuesday temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra after massive landslides blocked major pilgrimage routes and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert across Uttarakhand. According to officials, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop issued formal orders suspending the pilgrimage for two days to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims. By Tuesday afternoon, several critical routes leading to the shrine sites had been rendered completely impassable due to intense rainfall and debris from falling rocks.

Why Was Char Dham Yatra Suspended?

Continuous heavy rainfall and recurring landslides have severely disrupted transport and infrastructure along the pilgrim routes. The weather department issued a red alert warning of widespread heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the high-altitude districts.

Massive damage was reported along a key stretch of the Yamunotri pilgrimage route on Monday night, following torrential downpours that disrupted normal life throughout the state. Rising concerns over potential flash floods, sudden cloudbursts, and hazardous landslides left local authorities with no choice but to halt the pilgrimage. District officials assured that the Yatra will resume promptly once roads are cleared and weather conditions are declared safe for travel.

Flash Floods, Landslides, and School Closures Across Districts

The threat of escalating flash floods and unstable terrain forced administration officials in several affected districts to close all government and private schools as a precautionary safety measure for students and staff.

In a major development, a crucial section of the Jankichatti–Yamunotri pedestrian walkway collapsed after a nearby river overflowed and flooded the surrounding area. Emergency response teams and disaster management personnel have been deployed to assess the damage. Meanwhile, officials have formally declared the Ram Mandir stretch unsafe for pedestrian and vehicle travel until repair work can be safely conducted.

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