Chart Prepared, Ticket Still Waiting? Don’t Give Up Yet, This Railway Rule Could Get You A Seat

A train ticket showing a waiting list can be frustrating, especially when the journey is just hours away. The situation becomes even more confusing after the reservation chart is prepared. Many passengers assume that once the chart is ready, there is no way to get a confirmed seat. But that is not always true.

Indian Railways has a facility called Current Booking. It allows passengers to book vacant seats and berths after the reservation chart has been prepared, subject to the applicable rules and booking window. So, if your train ticket is still not confirmed, checking the availability again could be worth it.

Train Chart Prepared But Ticket Not Confirmed? Here’s The Rule

The preparation of the first reservation chart does not necessarily mean that ticket booking has completely ended. Under the Current Booking facility, vacant accommodation can still be offered to passengers after chart preparation. However, there is one important condition.

Only confirmed tickets are issued through Current Booking. Passengers cannot book RAC or wait-listed tickets through this facility. This means a passenger who earlier saw a waiting list could later find a confirmed berth if accommodation becomes available. The availability is not guaranteed. It depends on the train, journey date and the particular journey segment.

How Can A Seat Become Available After Chart Preparation?

Seats can become available for several reasons. Some passengers may cancel their tickets. Changes during the reservation and charting process can also affect accommodation. After the chart is prepared, some berths may still remain vacant for a particular part of the journey. Those vacant berths can then be offered through Current Booking.

“This serves two purposes: a last-minute passenger gets an opportunity to travel, while the Railways avoids running with accommodation that could otherwise remain vacant,” a senior railway official told The Indian Express. So, a train that showed no availability earlier may sometimes become bookable later.

How To Check Vacant Seats After Chart Preparation

Passengers can check vacant accommodation through the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

The process is relatively simple:

Open the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Select the ‘Chart Vacancy’ option.

Enter the train number or train details.

Add the journey date and station details.

Check the coaches and vacant berths shown by the system.

If a suitable berth is available, proceed with the booking.

Passengers can use the Chart Vacancy feature to check vacant coaches and berths after the reservation chart is prepared.

There is an important point to remember. A berth may appear vacant for only part of the route. It may not be available for the complete journey. Passengers should therefore check the availability for their required journey segment before booking.

What Is The Current Booking Rule?

Indian Railways’ Current Booking facility has specific conditions.

Current Booking is available to normal users as well as agents.

Only e-ticket booking is allowed.

Only confirmed tickets can be booked.

RAC and wait-listed tickets are not issued under Current Booking.

Booking is allowed after chart preparation within the applicable booking time limit.

Boarding point changes are not allowed.

Passenger name, age and gender changes are not allowed after booking under this facility.

The facility therefore does not create a new seat. It only allows passengers to book accommodation that is actually vacant.

When Is The First Railway Reservation Chart Prepared?

The timing of chart preparation has also changed. Indian Railways has moved towards preparing the first reservation chart earlier than the previous system. For trains departing between 5:01 am and 2:00 pm, the first chart is preferably prepared by 8:00 pm on the previous day. For trains departing between 2:01 pm and 5:00 am, the first chart is preferably prepared at least 10 hours before departure.

A second reservation chart is prepared close to departure, around 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, according to the current information cited by The Indian Express.

What Should You Do If Your Ticket Is Still Waiting?

If your ticket remains unconfirmed after the first chart, do not assume that the journey is automatically closed for booking. Check the Chart Vacancy option on IRCTC and look for available accommodation. If a confirmed berth is shown for your journey segment, you can make a Current Booking. However, availability can change quickly. A vacant berth may also be booked by another passenger.

The key point is simple: chart preparation does not always mean the end of ticket booking. If vacant accommodation is available and the booking window is still open, a passenger may still be able to get a confirmed train ticket.