Chase Courtroom Success, Not Social Media Likes’: Allahabad HC’s Advice To Young Lawyers Amid Protests

A judge told young advocates to focus on preparing their cases, as a protest over an incident in another judge’s courtroom stalled hearings and left a woman lawyer blocked from entering his court.

A Dispute That Began With A Seat

It started with a chair. According to the bar association’s account, a lawyer in Allahabad High Court Justice Ajay Bhanot’s courtroom objected to a Superintendent of Police (SP) sitting in a seat that is normally reserved for lawyers. The lawyer asked the officer to move further back.

What followed, the association says, was that the judge made the lawyer apologise to the SP.

The Bar’s Charges

The bar association alleges that a separate chair was being placed in Justice Bhanot’s courtroom for police officers and other senior officials. It also alleges that the judge threatened to send the lawyer to jail and ridiculed another senior counsel. These are the association’s allegations. The report does not carry Justice Bhanot’s side.

On Tuesday, the association said in a statement that its members would boycott his court if no action was taken. No formal call for a boycott was issued, but on Wednesday lawyers vandalised his courtroom.

A Courtroom Next Door Goes Silent

The trouble spilled into the court of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, whose courtroom is near Justice Bhanot’s. He has been unable to hear cases since Wednesday because of the protest.

That day, he asked the Registrar (Protocol) to check CCTV footage of the area outside his courtroom and identify the advocates who raised slogans, so that disciplinary and contempt of court proceedings can be started against them.

Locked Out Of A Courtroom

On Friday, the situation worsened. According to the court, some advocates stopped other lawyers from entering the courtroom, and even the government advocate was forcibly prevented from sitting inside. The court adjourned several matters.

During a bail hearing, the judge heard the cries of a woman advocate who wanted to come in for her own case. His order records that she was harassed and physically stopped from entering. He said such conduct does not suit the reputation and dignity of the Bar or the Court.

The Advice For Young Lawyers

Justice Deshwal then spoke about social media. He was commenting on posts by some lawyers about how the High Court works. The court said that incomplete or twisted information can create unnecessary differences between the Bar and the Bench.

It urged young advocates to concentrate on their studies and on preparing their cases, instead of trying to win likes online. They are the future of the High Court, the bench said, and most judges and senior advocates are trying to create a good atmosphere for them.

A Warning About Public Trust

The bench said proceedings cannot be stopped just because a section of advocates does not want the court to function, when most lawyers want to argue their cases. It added that advocates are respected in society because the public trusts the High Court.

If that trust is lost, it warned, mafias and some unruly public officials could begin to harass advocates, as it said had happened recently in some districts and was reported in newspapers. It also said the dignity of advocates covers both private and government advocates.

The court repeated its request that the High Court Bar Association look into the issues and take steps to protect the court’s dignity.

What Happens Next

The immediate questions are whether the CCTV check leads to disciplinary or contempt action against any advocates, and whether the bar association and Justice Bhanot’s side can settle the dispute. Courts will also be watching whether normal hearings resume, as many litigants are waiting. The bar association has yet to respond to the observations, and any further step by either side could change the shape of the standoff.

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