Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

An allegation of sexual assault and threats has led to the arrest of a kabaddi coach on charges of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Chennai. This case came to light after a 17-year-old player made an allegation against him, saying that her coach, Raju, had continuously indulged in acts of sexual harassment with her and would ruin her sporting career in case she does not comply with his wishes. The incident took place in Kannagi Nagar of Chennai.

According to the reports, the victim told police that the accused repeatedly warned her that she would not be allowed to train or progress in her sport if she did not obey him. Based on her allegations, police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Officials said the accused fled after learning that a case had been filed, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him in Chennai.

Similar Chennai case brings renewed focus on abuse allegations against sports coaches

The recent case brought to light some of the other cases where there have been accusations of exploitation of athletes by the coaches that train them. The most famous case has been the case of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was the former chief of Wrestling Federation of India and a BJP Member of Parliament. He had faced accusations of sexual harassment from several women wrestlers, leading to nationwide agitation in India’s sporting sector.

Another case which has been talked about in detail is the one of swim coach John Christopher in Chennai, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused by several minors of sexual assault.

Growing Chennai concerns highlight need for stronger athlete protection

Sports authorities and advocates of children’s rights have continuously raised concerns about the importance of conducting thorough background checks and monitoring because coaches occupy positions of trust. In addition, efforts should be made to ensure that children and parents are well aware of the procedure of filing complaints of such incidents without any fear of repercussions.

The recent case in Chennai brings up the issue of threats to a child’s future career, which prevent victims from complaining against their coaches. With the perpetrator on the run, the police search continues. This case makes it clear that better security measures are necessary so that the athletes can achieve their sporting goals without any hindrances in Chennai and elsewhere in India.

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