Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

A Chennai kabaddi coach has been booked under the POCSO Act after a 17-year-old player accused him of repeated sexual assault and threatening to ruin her sports career if she did not comply.

Chennai kabaddi coach booked under POCSO Act (Image: Representative photo, AI-generated)
Chennai kabaddi coach booked under POCSO Act (Image: Representative photo, AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 16:42 IST

An allegation of sexual assault and threats has led to the arrest of a kabaddi coach on charges of violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Chennai. This case came to light after a 17-year-old player made an allegation against him, saying that her coach, Raju, had continuously indulged in acts of sexual harassment with her and would ruin her sporting career in case she does not comply with his wishes. The incident took place in Kannagi Nagar of Chennai.

According to the reports, the victim told police that the accused repeatedly warned her that she would not be allowed to train or progress in her sport if she did not obey him. Based on her allegations, police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Officials said the accused fled after learning that a case had been filed, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him in Chennai.

You Might Be Interested In

Similar Chennai case brings renewed focus on abuse allegations against sports coaches

The recent case brought to light some of the other cases where there have been accusations of exploitation of athletes by the coaches that train them. The most famous case has been the case of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was the former chief of Wrestling Federation of India and a BJP Member of Parliament. He had faced accusations of sexual harassment from several women wrestlers, leading to nationwide agitation in India’s sporting sector.

Another case which has been talked about in detail is the one of swim coach John Christopher in Chennai, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused by several minors of sexual assault.

Growing Chennai concerns highlight need for stronger athlete protection

Sports authorities and advocates of children’s rights have continuously raised concerns about the importance of conducting thorough background checks and monitoring because coaches occupy positions of trust. In addition, efforts should be made to ensure that children and parents are well aware of the procedure of filing complaints of such incidents without any fear of repercussions.

The recent case in Chennai brings up the issue of threats to a child’s future career, which prevent victims from complaining against their coaches. With the perpetrator on the run, the police search continues. This case makes it clear that better security measures are necessary so that the athletes can achieve their sporting goals without any hindrances in Chennai and elsewhere in India.

Also Read: Odisha Son Forced To Carry Father’s Body On Bicycle As Social Boycott Leaves Family Without Funeral Help   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply
Tags: Chennai coachChennai newsharrasment kabaddi coach

RELATED News

Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud

Son Beats Elderly Father After Family Dispute in Rajasthan | Watch Viral Video

Drunk Woman in Thar Assaults Female Police Officer In Karnataka's Davangere: Here's What Happened Next | VIDEO

7 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Truck Hits Passenger Vehicle in Ramgarh

Businessman Battling Depression Found Dead At Krishi Thapanda’s House

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Farmers to Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply
Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply
Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply
Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor, Threatened To End Her Career If She Didn’t Comply

QUICK LINKS