Chennai Metro Phase 2 Opening Date: First Stretch To Start On This Day, Know Fare, Route And Key Details

Chennai Metro Update: Chennai Metro Phase-2 is set for a major opening on October 11, with the first operational stretch between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani. According to CMRL officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch and is also expected to take a ride on one of the trains. The new service is expected to cut travel time, ease congestion and offer relief to daily commuters.

Chennai Metro Update as 11 of 17 stations open first

The corridor has 17 stations in total, but only 11 will open initially. Six stations will be bypassed, including Alapakkam, Karambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Avichi School. Fifteen trains will initially run on the corridor at 10-minute intervals.

The Chennai Metro Update also includes details about fares. A journey between Vadapalani and Poonamallee Bypass will cost Rs 40, while passengers travelling from Poonamallee Bypass to the Airport will have to pay Rs 50.

Chennai Metro Update keeps driverless operation on hold

The trains will not initially run in driverless mode. Two operators will be present on every train, with brakes being applied manually because the signalling system has not yet been synced with the trains.

“We will have two operators onboard all the trains and operate them in degraded mode. It means the operator will have to apply brakes manually as the signalling system and trains are not synced. We will go driverless by mid-2027,” an official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Chennai Metro Update promises easier travel for IT and air passengers

Officials said the temporary arrangement will continue until the driverless system begins around mid-2027. The Chennai Metro Update is also expected to benefit IT commuters travelling along the corridor.

Officials said the service will improve the travel experience for flight passengers as well, while the new connection is expected to reduce road congestion and make daily travel easier.

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