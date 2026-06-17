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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Power Cut 17 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut 17 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Several areas of Chennai will experience a scheduled power cut on June 17 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to maintenance work. Authorities say transformer faults, damaged power cables, and increased AC usage are behind recent outages, while Tangedco has deployed additional staff to restore supply and strengthen the power network.

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas. Photo: AI
Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 09:12 IST

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Monday, June 17 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on June 17 in some areas.

Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage. 

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network. 

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To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay. 

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault. 

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity. 

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future. 

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on June 17? 

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on June 17, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from June 17 which will depend on the local distribution section. 

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown 

Coimbatore Power Outage Areas

  • Water Market

  • Lakshmi Nagar

  • Murugan Nagar

  • Cheranma Nagar

  • Kumudam Nagar

  • Jeeva Nagar

  • Chengaliyappan Nagar

  • Kallapatti

  • Nehru Nagar

  • Chithra

  • Valliyampalayam

  • K.R. Palayam

  • Villankurichi

  • Thanniyalur Estate

  • Sharp Nagar

  • Maheshwari Nagar

  • Keeranatham

  • Varathayangarpalayam

  • Idigarai

  • Athipalayam

  • Saravanampatti (some parts)

  • Viswasapuram

  • Bhagwan Nagar

  • Karandumedu

  • Villankurichi (some parts)

  • Sivanandapuram

  • Sathya Road

  • Sankaraveethi

  • Ravi Theater Area

  • Chavadi Puthur

  • Navakkarai

  • Veerappanur

  • Kaliapuram

Mettur Power Outage Areas

  • Edappadi City

  • V.N. Palayam

  • Avaniyur

  • Vempaneri

  • Dadhapuram

  • Kurumbapatti

  • Malayanur

  • Vellamavalasu

  • Thangaiyur

  • Ammankattur

  • Konganapuram

  • Erumaipatti

  • Poolampatti

  • Koodakkal

  • Billukurichi

  • Vanniyarchettinagar

  • Valliyur Chettinagar Palayam

  • Kunjampalayam

  • Vellarivelli

  • Kallapalayam

  • Nedungulam

  • Koneripatti

  • Kalvathangam

  • Poomanur

  • Pudupatti

Salem Power Outage Areas

  • Sellur

  • Kuruchi

  • Abhinavam

  • K. Pudurvi Steel

  • Pappampady

  • Ilampillai Town

  • Gandhi Nagar

  • Siddharkoil

  • Seerakabady

  • M.D. Choultry

  • Vempadithalaam

  • R. Pudur

  • K.K. Nagar

Thanjavur Power Outage Areas

  • Madukkur

  • Thirukanurpatti

Trichy Power Outage Areas

  • Pannakombu

  • Amiyapuram

  • Pannapatti

  • Perumampatti

  • Amazhakapatti

  • Thanamalaipatti

  • Karthakovilpatti

  • Tanair

  • Vadikapatti

  • Balakiruthampatti

  • Poigaipatti

  • Kadavaipatti

  • Bharathiar Nagar Station Area

  • Chevalur

  • Thangamaretiyapatti

  • Manikattiyur

  • Karumpulippati

  • Kottapatti

  • Topampatti

  • N. Puttur

  • Nallampillai

  • Trichy Road Area

  • Andavarkoil

  • Anjalikkalappulam

  • Muttakappulam

  • Kalam

  • Usilampatti

  • Veerpur

  • Venkaikuchi

  • Anaiyur

  • Palapatti

  • K. Samudra

  • Vellivadi

  • M. Anjampatti

  • Vengaikurichi

  • Marathiretiyapatti

  • Malaiyadipatti

  • Karathupatti

  • Bommampatti

  • Butterworth Road

  • NGR

  • Vasantha Engineering Area

  • Mambala Road

  • Trunk Road

  • Kumbakonam Road

  • Kanthan Nagar

  • Velliklamai Road

  • Keezh Ul Road

  • Thimiraiya Samudra

  • Chennai Bypass Road

  • Thiruvalar Solai

  • Keezh Vasal

  • Utthamar Seely

Villupuram Power Outage Areas

  • Senthur

  • Avvaiyarkuppam

  • Kuttaripattu

  • Keezhadayalam

  • Chennanerkunam

  • Mupuli

  • Kodima

  • Alagramam

  • Naganthur

  • Marur

  • Kothamangalam

  • Perani

  • Palapattu

  • Nedimozhiyanur

  • Vilankambadi

  • Veedur

  • Badhirampuli

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 15, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Monsoon Weakens; IMD Yellow Alert Remains In Force For Pathanamthitta And Idukki, Check 7-Day Forecast 

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Chennai Power Cut 17 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
Tags: chennai electricityChennai Electricity ShutdownChennai newsChennai Power CutChennai power outage todayElectricity Outageregional newsTANGEDCO

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Chennai Power Cut 17 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
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