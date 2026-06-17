Chennai Power Cut 17 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Monday, June 17 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on June 17 in some areas.
Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on June 17?
There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on June 17, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from June 17 which will depend on the local distribution section.
Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown
Coimbatore Power Outage Areas
-
Water Market
-
Lakshmi Nagar
-
Murugan Nagar
-
Cheranma Nagar
-
Kumudam Nagar
-
Jeeva Nagar
-
Chengaliyappan Nagar
-
Kallapatti
-
Nehru Nagar
-
Chithra
-
Valliyampalayam
-
K.R. Palayam
-
Villankurichi
-
Thanniyalur Estate
-
Sharp Nagar
-
Maheshwari Nagar
-
Keeranatham
-
Varathayangarpalayam
-
Idigarai
-
Athipalayam
-
Saravanampatti (some parts)
-
Viswasapuram
-
Bhagwan Nagar
-
Karandumedu
-
Villankurichi (some parts)
-
Sivanandapuram
-
Sathya Road
-
Sankaraveethi
-
Ravi Theater Area
-
Chavadi Puthur
-
Navakkarai
-
Veerappanur
-
Kaliapuram
Mettur Power Outage Areas
-
Edappadi City
-
V.N. Palayam
-
Avaniyur
-
Vempaneri
-
Dadhapuram
-
Kurumbapatti
-
Malayanur
-
Vellamavalasu
-
Thangaiyur
-
Ammankattur
-
Konganapuram
-
Erumaipatti
-
Poolampatti
-
Koodakkal
-
Billukurichi
-
Vanniyarchettinagar
-
Valliyur Chettinagar Palayam
-
Kunjampalayam
-
Vellarivelli
-
Kallapalayam
-
Nedungulam
-
Koneripatti
-
Kalvathangam
-
Poomanur
-
Pudupatti
Salem Power Outage Areas
-
Sellur
-
Kuruchi
-
Abhinavam
-
K. Pudurvi Steel
-
Pappampady
-
Ilampillai Town
-
Gandhi Nagar
-
Siddharkoil
-
Seerakabady
-
M.D. Choultry
-
Vempadithalaam
-
R. Pudur
-
K.K. Nagar
Thanjavur Power Outage Areas
-
Madukkur
-
Thirukanurpatti
Trichy Power Outage Areas
-
Pannakombu
-
Amiyapuram
-
Pannapatti
-
Perumampatti
-
Amazhakapatti
-
Thanamalaipatti
-
Karthakovilpatti
-
Tanair
-
Vadikapatti
-
Balakiruthampatti
-
Poigaipatti
-
Kadavaipatti
-
Bharathiar Nagar Station Area
-
Chevalur
-
Thangamaretiyapatti
-
Manikattiyur
-
Karumpulippati
-
Kottapatti
-
Topampatti
-
N. Puttur
-
Nallampillai
-
Trichy Road Area
-
Andavarkoil
-
Anjalikkalappulam
-
Muttakappulam
-
Kalam
-
Usilampatti
-
Veerpur
-
Venkaikuchi
-
Anaiyur
-
Palapatti
-
K. Samudra
-
Vellivadi
-
M. Anjampatti
-
Vengaikurichi
-
Marathiretiyapatti
-
Malaiyadipatti
-
Karathupatti
-
Bommampatti
-
Butterworth Road
-
NGR
-
Vasantha Engineering Area
-
Mambala Road
-
Trunk Road
-
Kumbakonam Road
-
Kanthan Nagar
-
Velliklamai Road
-
Keezh Ul Road
-
Thimiraiya Samudra
-
Chennai Bypass Road
-
Thiruvalar Solai
-
Keezh Vasal
-
Utthamar Seely
Villupuram Power Outage Areas
-
Senthur
-
Avvaiyarkuppam
-
Kuttaripattu
-
Keezhadayalam
-
Chennanerkunam
-
Mupuli
-
Kodima
-
Alagramam
-
Naganthur
-
Marur
-
Kothamangalam
-
Perani
-
Palapattu
-
Nedimozhiyanur
-
Vilankambadi
-
Veedur
-
Badhirampuli
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: June 15, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
Also Read: Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Monsoon Weakens; IMD Yellow Alert Remains In Force For Pathanamthitta And Idukki, Check 7-Day Forecast
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.