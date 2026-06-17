Chennai Power Cut 17 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Monday, June 17 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on June 17 in some areas.

Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditioners in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

Residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on June 17?

There is no city wide scheduled power shutdown announced for Chennai on June 17, 2026 but planned maintenance outages are expected to start in a few select localities from June 17 which will depend on the local distribution section.

Areas affected by the Chennai Power Shutdown

Coimbatore Power Outage Areas

Water Market

Lakshmi Nagar

Murugan Nagar

Cheranma Nagar

Kumudam Nagar

Jeeva Nagar

Chengaliyappan Nagar

Kallapatti

Nehru Nagar

Chithra

Valliyampalayam

K.R. Palayam

Villankurichi

Thanniyalur Estate

Sharp Nagar

Maheshwari Nagar

Keeranatham

Varathayangarpalayam

Idigarai

Athipalayam

Saravanampatti (some parts)

Viswasapuram

Bhagwan Nagar

Karandumedu

Villankurichi (some parts)

Sivanandapuram

Sathya Road

Sankaraveethi

Ravi Theater Area

Chavadi Puthur

Navakkarai

Veerappanur

Kaliapuram

Mettur Power Outage Areas

Edappadi City

V.N. Palayam

Avaniyur

Vempaneri

Dadhapuram

Kurumbapatti

Malayanur

Vellamavalasu

Thangaiyur

Ammankattur

Konganapuram

Erumaipatti

Poolampatti

Koodakkal

Billukurichi

Vanniyarchettinagar

Valliyur Chettinagar Palayam

Kunjampalayam

Vellarivelli

Kallapalayam

Nedungulam

Koneripatti

Kalvathangam

Poomanur

Pudupatti

Salem Power Outage Areas

Sellur

Kuruchi

Abhinavam

K. Pudurvi Steel

Pappampady

Ilampillai Town

Gandhi Nagar

Siddharkoil

Seerakabady

M.D. Choultry

Vempadithalaam

R. Pudur

K.K. Nagar

Thanjavur Power Outage Areas

Madukkur

Thirukanurpatti

Trichy Power Outage Areas

Pannakombu

Amiyapuram

Pannapatti

Perumampatti

Amazhakapatti

Thanamalaipatti

Karthakovilpatti

Tanair

Vadikapatti

Balakiruthampatti

Poigaipatti

Kadavaipatti

Bharathiar Nagar Station Area

Chevalur

Thangamaretiyapatti

Manikattiyur

Karumpulippati

Kottapatti

Topampatti

N. Puttur

Nallampillai

Trichy Road Area

Andavarkoil

Anjalikkalappulam

Muttakappulam

Kalam

Usilampatti

Veerpur

Venkaikuchi

Anaiyur

Palapatti

K. Samudra

Vellivadi

M. Anjampatti

Vengaikurichi

Marathiretiyapatti

Malaiyadipatti

Karathupatti

Bommampatti

Butterworth Road

NGR

Vasantha Engineering Area

Mambala Road

Trunk Road

Kumbakonam Road

Kanthan Nagar

Velliklamai Road

Keezh Ul Road

Thimiraiya Samudra

Chennai Bypass Road

Thiruvalar Solai

Keezh Vasal

Utthamar Seely

Villupuram Power Outage Areas

Senthur

Avvaiyarkuppam

Kuttaripattu

Keezhadayalam

Chennanerkunam

Mupuli

Kodima

Alagramam

Naganthur

Marur

Kothamangalam

Perani

Palapattu

Nedimozhiyanur

Vilankambadi

Veedur

Badhirampuli

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 15, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Monsoon Weakens; IMD Yellow Alert Remains In Force For Pathanamthitta And Idukki, Check 7-Day Forecast