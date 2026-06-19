Chennai Power Cut Today June 19: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is conducting maintenance work on Friday, June 19, 2026, and it is expected that this could cause a power outage in Chennai. The blackout is expected to last around seven hours from 9 AM to 4 PM and is designed to make the grid more stable and reliable as demand for electricity continues to rise throughout the state of the City. Authorities say the interruption is not caused by an emergency fault, but rather as part of a regular routine maintenance check of the infrastructure. Several significant areas will experience the power outage, due to maintenance. The residents in these zones are advised to plan accordingly so that electricity supply to them will be temporarily off during the scheduled time.
Why Is Chennai Facing Power Cut?
The shutdown is needed to help meet the city’s continued electricity infrastructure upgrades, officials said, after the city recently had its highest peak demand of over 5,000 MW. These improvements are anticipated to lower the chance of unplanned power failures and enhance long term power reliability in residential and commercial areas.
Check The List Of Areas:
Chennai Power Outage Areas
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Bhajanai Koil Street
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Purusottama Nagar 3rd Street
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Manickam Naikkar Nagar
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Old Hastinapuram Road
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Jain Nagar
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Balaji Nagar
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Rambakshi Nagar
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Bedmanabha Nagar
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Nolambur Phase I & II
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Gurusamy Road
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S&P Garden
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SRR Nagar
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Union Road
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VGN Nagar Phase I to IV
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Kamapar Road
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MCK Layout
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Kajalakshmi Nagar
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Shakti Nagar
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Mata Koil Area
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1st to 8th Block
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Redtipalayam Avenue
Dindigul Power Outage Areas
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Ramanayakkanpatti
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Eluvanampatti
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Manjalar Dam
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North Madurai City
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Vellakommanpatti
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Ooralipatti
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Seethapatti
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Alagarnayakkanpatti
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Pilathu
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Seekalipatti
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Rediyapatti
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Morpatti
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Ekpenpatti
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Nagangalam
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Lingavadi
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Vemparai Puthur
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Pappampatti
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Podupatti
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Colombokondan
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Vayalur
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Pushpattur
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Saminathapuram
Erode Power Outage Areas
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Bharathiyar Nagar
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Veerappanpalayam By Pass
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Aishwarya Garden
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Subramanian Nagar
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Vettukattuvalasu
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Eagle Garden
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Karuvelparaivalasu
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Attukkambarai
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Soolai
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Annai Sathiya Nagar
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Mudalithodam
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Mallithingalur
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Kallakulam
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Vettaiyankinaru
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Grey Nagar
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Subbaiyanpalayam
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Thandakaundanpalayam
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Sungakkaranpalayam
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Sinapuram (West Side Only)
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Mettur
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Chellapasipkot Perundurai
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Bhavani Road
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Silattanagar
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Karumandicellipalayam
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Olappalayam
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Thiruvachchi
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Kandhampalayam
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Valliyampalayam
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Avalpoonthurai
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Kanapuram
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Tambur
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Chembur Thirumangalam
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Chengalvalasu
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Velampalayam
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Rathaisutthirapalayam
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K.A.S. Professions
Perambalur Power Outage Areas
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Periyasamy Temple Area
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Pooncholi
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Veppadi
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Kadambur
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Vijayapuram
Pudukkottai Power Outage Areas
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Nagudi Area
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Kodikulam Area
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Avudaiarkoil Area
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Amaradakki Area
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Vallavari Area
Thanjavur Power Outage Areas
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Adirampattinam
Tiruvannamalai Power Outage Areas
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Vembakkam
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Namandi
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Vengalathur
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Sumangali
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Melari
Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast