Chennai Power Cut Today June 19: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is conducting maintenance work on Friday, June 19, 2026, and it is expected that this could cause a power outage in Chennai. The blackout is expected to last around seven hours from 9 AM to 4 PM and is designed to make the grid more stable and reliable as demand for electricity continues to rise throughout the state of the City. Authorities say the interruption is not caused by an emergency fault, but rather as part of a regular routine maintenance check of the infrastructure. Several significant areas will experience the power outage, due to maintenance. The residents in these zones are advised to plan accordingly so that electricity supply to them will be temporarily off during the scheduled time.

Why Is Chennai Facing Power Cut?

The shutdown is needed to help meet the city’s continued electricity infrastructure upgrades, officials said, after the city recently had its highest peak demand of over 5,000 MW. These improvements are anticipated to lower the chance of unplanned power failures and enhance long term power reliability in residential and commercial areas.

Check The List Of Areas:

Chennai Power Outage Areas

Dindigul Power Outage Areas

Ramanayakkanpatti

Eluvanampatti

Manjalar Dam

North Madurai City

Vellakommanpatti

Ooralipatti

Seethapatti

Alagarnayakkanpatti

Pilathu

Seekalipatti

Rediyapatti

Morpatti

Ekpenpatti

Nagangalam

Lingavadi

Vemparai Puthur

Pappampatti

Podupatti

Colombokondan

Vayalur

Pushpattur

Saminathapuram

Erode Power Outage Areas

Bharathiyar Nagar

Veerappanpalayam By Pass

Aishwarya Garden

Subramanian Nagar

Vettukattuvalasu

Eagle Garden

Karuvelparaivalasu

Attukkambarai

Soolai

Annai Sathiya Nagar

Mudalithodam

Mallithingalur

Kallakulam

Vettaiyankinaru

Grey Nagar

Subbaiyanpalayam

Thandakaundanpalayam

Sungakkaranpalayam

Sinapuram (West Side Only)

Mettur

Chellapasipkot Perundurai

Bhavani Road

Silattanagar

Karumandicellipalayam

Olappalayam

Thiruvachchi

Kandhampalayam

Valliyampalayam

Avalpoonthurai

Kanapuram

Tambur

Chembur Thirumangalam

Chengalvalasu

Velampalayam

Rathaisutthirapalayam

K.A.S. Professions

Perambalur Power Outage Areas

Periyasamy Temple Area

Pooncholi

Veppadi

Kadambur

Vijayapuram

Pudukkottai Power Outage Areas

Nagudi Area

Kodikulam Area

Avudaiarkoil Area

Amaradakki Area

Vallavari Area

Thanjavur Power Outage Areas

Adirampattinam

Tiruvannamalai Power Outage Areas

Vembakkam

Namandi

Vengalathur

Sumangali

Melari

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