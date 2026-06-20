Chennai Power Cut Today June 20: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is conducting maintenance work on Saturday, June 20, 2026, and it is expected that this could cause a power outage in Chennai. The blackout is expected to last around seven hours from 9 AM to 2 PM and is designed to make the grid more stable and reliable as demand for electricity continues to rise throughout the state of the City. Authorities say the interruption is not caused by an emergency fault, but rather as part of a regular routine maintenance check of the infrastructure. Several significant areas will experience the power outage, due to maintenance. The residents in these zones are advised to plan accordingly so that electricity supply to them will be temporarily off during the scheduled time.

Why Is Chennai Facing Power Cut?

The shutdown is needed to help meet the city’s continued electricity infrastructure upgrades, officials said, after the city recently had its highest peak demand of over 5,000 MW. These improvements are anticipated to lower the chance of unplanned power failures and enhance long term power reliability in residential and commercial areas.

Chennai Power Cut Schedule – Saturday, June 20, 2026

Power Outage Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Adyar Area

Besant Nagar

Gangai Street

Upper Street

Tiger Varadacharyar Street

Arundel Beach Road

Beach Road

Rukmani Road

Ashtalakshmi Garden

Odaikuppam

Thidir Nagar

Thirumurugan Street

Vaigai Street

Kaveri Street

Kottivakkam Kuppam

Balakrishna Salai (2nd Ward)

ECR Main Road

Thiruvalluvar Nagar Main Road

Shivani Residences

Velachery Area

Bypass 100 Feet Road

Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 6th Streets

Raju Gandhi Street

MGR Nagar 1st to 7th Streets

Venkateshwara Nagar

Bhuvaneswari Nagar

Nathan Subramani Colony

VGP Selva Nagar

Bethel Avenue

Muthukrishnan Street

Pallavaram Area

Kilkattalai Jain Green Acres Apartment

Latheep Colony Street

Kamaraj Nagar

Dharga Line

Dharga Road

Renuka Nagar

KH Housing

Vembuli Nagar

NSK Nagar

GP Madhavan Street

Sholinganallur Area

Shankarapuram

Kanni Koil

Seethalapakkam Main Road

Housing Board Area

Vellakkal

Ponniyamman Area

Gandhi Street

Nanmangalam Street

Tambaram Area

Erumbuliyur

Motilal Nagar

Lakshmi Nagar

Ganapathipuram

Sharma Street

Murugesan Street

Ashok Nagar

Part of MES Road

Sriram Nagar

Chitlapakkam

Ganesh Nagar

Reason: Scheduled maintenance work by the Electricity Board.

Date: 20 June 2026 (Saturday)

Time: 09:00 AM – 02:00 PM across the above areas.

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