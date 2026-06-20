Chennai Power Cut Today June 20: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is conducting maintenance work on Saturday, June 20, 2026, and it is expected that this could cause a power outage in Chennai. The blackout is expected to last around seven hours from 9 AM to 2 PM and is designed to make the grid more stable and reliable as demand for electricity continues to rise throughout the state of the City. Authorities say the interruption is not caused by an emergency fault, but rather as part of a regular routine maintenance check of the infrastructure. Several significant areas will experience the power outage, due to maintenance. The residents in these zones are advised to plan accordingly so that electricity supply to them will be temporarily off during the scheduled time.
Why Is Chennai Facing Power Cut?
The shutdown is needed to help meet the city’s continued electricity infrastructure upgrades, officials said, after the city recently had its highest peak demand of over 5,000 MW. These improvements are anticipated to lower the chance of unplanned power failures and enhance long term power reliability in residential and commercial areas.
Chennai Power Cut Schedule – Saturday, June 20, 2026
Power Outage Time: 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Adyar Area
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Besant Nagar
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Gangai Street
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Upper Street
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Tiger Varadacharyar Street
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Arundel Beach Road
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Beach Road
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Rukmani Road
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Ashtalakshmi Garden
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Odaikuppam
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Thidir Nagar
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Thirumurugan Street
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Vaigai Street
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Kaveri Street
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Kottivakkam Kuppam
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Balakrishna Salai (2nd Ward)
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ECR Main Road
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Thiruvalluvar Nagar Main Road
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Shivani Residences
Velachery Area
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Bypass 100 Feet Road
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Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 6th Streets
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Raju Gandhi Street
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MGR Nagar 1st to 7th Streets
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Venkateshwara Nagar
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Bhuvaneswari Nagar
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Nathan Subramani Colony
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VGP Selva Nagar
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Bethel Avenue
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Muthukrishnan Street
Pallavaram Area
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Kilkattalai Jain Green Acres Apartment
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Latheep Colony Street
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Kamaraj Nagar
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Dharga Line
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Dharga Road
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Renuka Nagar
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KH Housing
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Vembuli Nagar
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NSK Nagar
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GP Madhavan Street
Sholinganallur Area
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Shankarapuram
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Kanni Koil
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Seethalapakkam Main Road
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Housing Board Area
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Vellakkal
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Ponniyamman Area
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Gandhi Street
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Nanmangalam Street
Tambaram Area
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Erumbuliyur
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Motilal Nagar
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Lakshmi Nagar
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Ganapathipuram
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Sharma Street
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Murugesan Street
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Ashok Nagar
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Part of MES Road
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Sriram Nagar
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Chitlapakkam
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Ganesh Nagar
Reason: Scheduled maintenance work by the Electricity Board.
Date: 20 June 2026 (Saturday)
Time: 09:00 AM – 02:00 PM across the above areas.
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