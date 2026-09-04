Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

Checking Whether Your Street Is Impacted
A Quick Look At What Each Source Says
|Source
|Status For Sept 4
|Where To Check
|TANGEDCO/TNPDCL outage portal
|Circle-wise list live, timestamped 8:57 am, captcha required
|Official outage page
|OneIndia Chennai tracker
|No shutdowns listed for the city
|City tracker page
|PowerShutdown Chennai cards
|Multiple taluks marked “no shutdown announced today”
|District cards
Helpline Numbers And App Support
Early Look At Tomorrow’s Schedule
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.