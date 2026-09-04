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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

Chennai power cuts on September 4 may affect several areas as TANGEDCO updates planned maintenance schedules. Check circle-wise outage details, timings, helplines and the latest power shutdown status.

Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4. Image Credit: AI
Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 12:19 IST

TANGEDCO has started updating its portal with details of planned maintenance shutdowns across Chennai for Friday, September 4. The page was active and showing circle-wise outage information as of 8:57 am, though users need to clear a captcha to view the list. Interestingly, a widely used city tracker is currently showing no citywide shutdowns for today, a gap that could simply mean feeder-level updates haven’t been reflected yet. Maintenance windows in the city typically run somewhere between 9 am and 4 pm, but the exact timing depends on the locality and the scope of work being carried out.
 

Checking Whether Your Street Is Impacted

 
Residents wanting to know if their area has a scheduled cut should head to the planned outage section of TANGEDCO’s site, choose their specific Chennai circle, get past the captcha, and check the feeder or substation timing listed there. If it’s an unexpected fault rather than planned work, the Fuse Off Call live status map is the better tool to track restoration progress in real time.
 

A Quick Look At What Each Source Says

 
Source Status For Sept 4 Where To Check
TANGEDCO/TNPDCL outage portal Circle-wise list live, timestamped 8:57 am, captcha required Official outage page
OneIndia Chennai tracker No shutdowns listed for the city City tracker page
PowerShutdown Chennai cards Multiple taluks marked “no shutdown announced today” District cards
 
Given the mismatch between sources, the safest approach is to trust the official portal if your feeder shows up there, even if other trackers appear empty. Today’s forecast of light rain and gusty winds could also push maintenance timings around, so it helps to stay updated through the day.
 

Helpline Numbers And App Support

 
For faster help, the 24×7 toll-free number 1912 remains active, along with the Minnagam call centre at 94987 94987 for complaints and IVR-based status checks. The TNEB Mobile App is also available for registering outages and tracking acknowledgement while repair crews are out on the ground. Keeping your registered mobile number current ensures you don’t miss any outage alerts.
 

Early Look At Tomorrow’s Schedule

 
Daily Thanthi has reported maintenance work planned for September 5 between 9 am and 2 pm in parts of Sunnambu Kolathur, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, sections of Kotturpuram, and select Mangadu localities. Power may return earlier than scheduled if the work gets completed sooner. It’s advisable to check the portal again tomorrow morning for exact feeder-level timings before planning around appliances like lifts, RO units or routers.
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Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status
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Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

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Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status
Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status
Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status
Chennai Power Cut Today, September 4: Check Affected Areas, Timings And TANGEDCO Status

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