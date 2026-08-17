Chennai Power Shutdown Today, August 17: TANGEDCO Announces Scheduled Outages Across Key Areas For Maintenance

Several areas across Chennai and neighboring regions are undergoing a planned power shutdown today, Monday, August 17, to facilitate crucial grid maintenance and network infrastructure upgrades conducted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The primary maintenance window across the core metropolitan network is scheduled to last from 9am to 4 pm. However, selected neighborhoods will experience shorter interruptions, with power expected to be restored early by 2 pm upon the early completion of local transformer inspections. Additionally, outlying regions, including Madukkur and Thamarankottai, are slated for power cuts lasting until 3 pm.

Areas to Witness Power Cut

As part of the maintenance work, several areas will experience a power shutdown during the day. While the general outage is scheduled from 9 a.m to 4 pm., some areas will see power restored by 2pm Madukkur and Thamarankottai are expected to face a power cut until 3 pm. The areas include Viking and TRK, Jegathguru, SMB, VSM, RB woven, Chettipalayam feeder, Chapalayam, Kangeyam Salai, Mill Feeder, TRK, Sukkutipalayam, and Vellamadaipa. In the Metro at Pattanam substation, areas including Pattanam , Pattanam pudur , Kamban Nagar , Noyal Nagar , Sathyanarayana Puram , Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai , Nakamanaikan Palayam , Kaveri Nagar and Kamatchi Puram.

Advisory For Residents

To minimize operational disruptions to remote work, commercial activities, and daily household routines, electricity authorities recommend that residents take several essential precautions well ahead of the scheduled disruption. Citizens are urged to charge all mobile phones, laptops, emergency lights, and portable power banks before 9:00 AM. In addition, households should run electric water pumps early in the morning to store sufficient water for cooking, drinking, and general cleaning needs.

Appliance Safety and Power Restoration Steps

Residents are strongly advised to complete all high-energy domestic tasks, such as operating washing machines or running heavy machinery, prior to the shutdown window. It is equally important to turn off and unplug sensitive electronic appliances, including televisions, refrigerators, computers, and air conditioners, to protect them against potential voltage surges when grid power is re-energized. TANGEDCO has assured the public that line crews are working diligently to complete the required maintenance tasks and will restore electricity supply as swiftly and safely as possible.

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