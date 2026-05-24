Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai

According to meteorologists, the moist air blowing in from the Bay of Bengal along with unstable atmospheric conditions and daytime heating is causing an increase in cloud formation and also thunderstorms in the city of Chennai. The moist coastal air blowing across the city is causing clouds to form fast, thus increasing the chance of rainfall, lightning and gusty winds in some of the parts of the city including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, and OMR. As per weather experts, the increase in humidity level is causing warm and sticky weather in the city. The coastal winds are bringing down temperature in some parts of the city especially Marina beach and the adjacent coastal areas. However, due to the strong daytime heating effect along with the unstable atmosphere, weather changes are still possible in some parts of the city and also thunderstorm formation. The weather experts say that such conditions will prevail in the city for the next few days as pre-monsoon systems are prevailing in the Bay of Bengal area.

Chennai Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

Chennai Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change T. Nagar 37°C 35°C Hot and humid weather Cloudy skies with humidity Slight temperature drop Velachery 36°C 34°C Warm coastal weather Rainfall chances increase Increased cloud activity Anna Nagar 37°C 35°C Sunny and humid Gusty winds and cloudy skies Cooler conditions Tambaram 36°C 34°C Dry daytime weather Thunderstorm activity possible Rain chances increased OMR 35°C 33°C Warm coastal conditions Cloudy skies continue Cooler weather near coast Marina Beach 34°C 32°C Humid and sunny Coastal winds and cloud movement Better cooling conditions

According to meteorologists, the weather in Chennai saw some changes from the previous day due to cloud cover, increased humidity, and more possibilities for rainfall owing to the stronger pre-monsoon conditions in southern India.

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