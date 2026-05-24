Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai

Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Chennai is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Chennai and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Chennai and the regions which are closer to it. In various parts including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, and OMR people are experiencing warm temperature during daytime and cloudy weather, lightning activity, moisty winds during evening caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Chennai and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India and Chennai may suffer from the continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms especially during late afternoon and nighttime hours. According to the weather experts this is all happening because of the moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and giving chances for the monsoon to come early.
Chennai Live Temperature Update & Weather Conditions
|Chennai Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|T. Nagar
|35°C
|Humid weather with cloudy skies
|05:42 AM
|06:29 PM
|11:48 PM
|10:15 AM
|Velachery
|34°C
|Rainfall chances increase
|05:42 AM
|06:29 PM
|11:48 PM
|10:15 AM
|Anna Nagar
|35°C
|Warm weather with gusty winds
|05:41 AM
|06:29 PM
|11:47 PM
|10:14 AM
|Tambaram
|34°C
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|05:42 AM
|06:30 PM
|11:48 PM
|10:15 AM
|OMR
|33°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|05:42 AM
|06:29 PM
|11:48 PM
|10:15 AM
|Marina Beach
|32°C
|Coastal winds and humidity rise
|05:41 AM
|06:28 PM
|11:47 PM
|10:14 AM
Why Is Chennai Witnessing Humid And Rainy Weather?
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