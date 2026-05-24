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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai

Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai

Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Humid conditions, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rainfall chances continue across Chennai as pre-monsoon systems strengthen over the Bay of Bengal and southern India.

Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai (AI Generated Image)
Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 10:00 IST

Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Chennai is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Chennai and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Chennai and the regions which are closer to it. In various parts including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, and OMR people are experiencing warm temperature during daytime and cloudy weather, lightning activity, moisty winds during evening caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Chennai and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India and Chennai may suffer from the continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms especially during late afternoon and nighttime hours. According to the weather experts this is all happening because of the moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and giving chances for the monsoon to come early.

Chennai Live Temperature Update & Weather Conditions

Chennai Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
T. Nagar 35°C Humid weather with cloudy skies 05:42 AM 06:29 PM 11:48 PM 10:15 AM
Velachery 34°C Rainfall chances increase 05:42 AM 06:29 PM 11:48 PM 10:15 AM
Anna Nagar 35°C Warm weather with gusty winds 05:41 AM 06:29 PM 11:47 PM 10:14 AM
Tambaram 34°C Thunderstorm activity possible 05:42 AM 06:30 PM 11:48 PM 10:15 AM
OMR 33°C Cloudy skies continue 05:42 AM 06:29 PM 11:48 PM 10:15 AM
Marina Beach 32°C Coastal winds and humidity rise 05:41 AM 06:28 PM 11:47 PM 10:14 AM

Why Is Chennai Witnessing Humid And Rainy Weather?

According to meteorologists, the moist air blowing in from the Bay of Bengal along with unstable atmospheric conditions and daytime heating is causing an increase in cloud formation and also thunderstorms in the city of Chennai. The moist coastal air blowing across the city is causing clouds to form fast, thus increasing the chance of rainfall, lightning and gusty winds in some of the parts of the city including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, and OMR. As per weather experts, the increase in humidity level is causing warm and sticky weather in the city. The coastal winds are bringing down temperature in some parts of the city especially Marina beach and the adjacent coastal areas. However, due to the strong daytime heating effect along with the unstable atmosphere, weather changes are still possible in some parts of the city and also thunderstorm formation. The weather experts say that such conditions will prevail in the city for the next few days as pre-monsoon systems are prevailing in the Bay of Bengal area.

Chennai Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (23 May vs 24 May 2026)

Chennai Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change
T. Nagar 37°C 35°C Hot and humid weather Cloudy skies with humidity Slight temperature drop
Velachery 36°C 34°C Warm coastal weather Rainfall chances increase Increased cloud activity
Anna Nagar 37°C 35°C Sunny and humid Gusty winds and cloudy skies Cooler conditions
Tambaram 36°C 34°C Dry daytime weather Thunderstorm activity possible Rain chances increased
OMR 35°C 33°C Warm coastal conditions Cloudy skies continue Cooler weather near coast
Marina Beach 34°C 32°C Humid and sunny Coastal winds and cloud movement Better cooling conditions

According to meteorologists, the weather in Chennai saw some changes from the previous day due to cloud cover, increased humidity, and more possibilities for rainfall owing to the stronger pre-monsoon conditions in southern India.

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What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Chennai?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
24 May 2026 28°C – 35°C Cloudy skies and rainfall chances
25 May 2026 28°C – 34°C Thunderstorm activity possible
26 May 2026 27°C – 34°C Humidity levels remain high
27 May 2026 27°C – 35°C Coastal winds continue
28 May 2026 28°C – 35°C Light rainfall likely
29 May 2026 28°C – 36°C Warm and humid weather
30 May 2026 28°C – 35°C Cloud activity remains active
31 May 2026 27°C – 34°C Rainfall chances increase
1 June 2026 27°C – 35°C Thunderstorms possible
2 June 2026 28°C – 36°C Humidity remains high
3 June 2026 28°C – 36°C Warm coastal weather continues
4 June 2026 28°C – 35°C Isolated showers possible
5 June 2026 27°C – 34°C Cloudy skies likely
6 June 2026 27°C – 34°C Gusty coastal winds continue
7 June 2026 27°C – 35°C Rainfall activity may increase

It is believed by meteorologists that the citizens of Chennai can expect continued humid conditions, cloudy weather, gusty winds, and increased rainfall activities for the next few days due to the increasing strength of pre-monsoon systems prevailing across Southern India and Bay of Bengal areas. According to weather experts, moist winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal region are continually increasing humidity levels and promoting fast cloud formation in the cities of Chennai and its neighboring coastal regions. These weather conditions are facilitating thunderstorms as well as isolated rainfall activities in afternoon and evening periods in different areas such as T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, OMR, and Marina Beach. The experts have also stated that strong solar heating as well as an unstable atmosphere is causing unexpected weather changes in the city. Coastal breezes may bring cool weather at different locations in the evenings but high humidity will persist all day long, and certain places may experience lighting storms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall because of strengthened thunderstorm clouds. Meteorologists have cautioned citizens against the dangers of thunderstorms and urged people to stay vigilant regarding the weather forecasts since unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions can continue affecting Chennai in the upcoming days.

Also read: Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad

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Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai
Tags: bay of bengal weatherchennai humidity updateChennai rain alertchennai thunderstormsChennai weather updateTamil Nadu weather

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Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai

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Chennai Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Humidity Rise And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Chennai
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