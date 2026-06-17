Chennai Weather Today 17 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 12 Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department IMD issued a heavy alert for 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on July 17. In several parts of the state people can witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for next few days. At the same time, Chennai is likely to sit under partly cloudy skies, with a chance of light rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Residents are asked to keep checking the latest weather alerts because conditions can change frequently. And for fishermen they have been advised not to go out into the sea since rough water conditions may persist along the Tamil Nadu coast.

Chennai Weather Today

Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy weather on June 17 with a slight chance of rain, thunder, and lightning in some areas of the city. During the day it may hover between 39 degrees to 40 degrees. Residents can witness some relief from the heat at night with the temperature to sit around 29 degrees.

Also the weather department gave a heads up for fishermen and the coastal stretches. Strong winds around 40-50 kmph are expected over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the nearby sea areas around Kanyakumari.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for 12 Districts in Tamil Nadu

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, IMD, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see light-to-moderate rain, along with thunderstorms on June 17.

Residents in Tamil Nadu is going to experience moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds around 40 to 50 kmph, likely over places such as Namakkal Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur and also in some pockets near the Western Ghats.

Meanwhile, the weather department went on to mention heavy rainfall at a few isolated areas across districts including Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 17 2026: Rain Likely For Next 4 Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Karnataka Districts, Check 7-Day Forecast