Chennai Weather Today On June 21: Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Tamil Nadu’s Ghat Regions, IMD Issues Alert

Chennai Weather On June 21: Chennai is set for a wet and stormy spell as strong thundercloud activity has been observed forming over the west-southwest direction of the city. Weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu region are becoming increasingly unstable, raising the chance of rain spreading into Chennai over the next few hours. Meteorological signals suggest that both suburban and core city areas could see thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall.

Thundercloud Build-Up Over Southwest Chennai

Cloud systems developing over the southwest sector are typically the first sign of incoming convective rainfall for Chennai. These formations are being driven by moisture-rich winds from the sea combined with local atmospheric heating. As these clouds grow in intensity, they are expected to drift towards the coastal belt, increasing rain chances across Chennai city and nearby districts.

Experts note that such cloud movement often leads to sudden bursts of rain rather than long steady showers. This means parts of the city could experience sharp spells of rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Moderate To Heavy Rain Likely In Coming Hours

Conditions are now favorable for thunderstorms to intensify as they approach land. Chennai may see moderate to heavy rain in multiple pockets, especially during the evening and night hours. Some areas could also receive short but intense downpours, leading to temporary waterlogging in low-lying streets.

Wind patterns along the coastal region are also supporting the movement of these storm cells inland. If the system holds together, rain activity could extend deeper into the night with fluctuating intensity.

Western Ghats Influence & Regional Weather Pattern

Nearby Western Ghats regions continue to play a key role in Tamil Nadu’s weather system. Moisture-laden winds interacting with the terrain often trigger cloud formation, which can later move towards the coastal plains. This pattern is expected to continue, keeping weather conditions unstable across southern Tamil Nadu.

As per regional meteorological outlooks, several districts along the ghat belt are likely to receive heavier showers, which can indirectly support cloud build-up near Chennai as well.

More Rain Expected In The Coming Week

The current weather activity is not an isolated event. Forecast trends suggest that similar thunderstorm-driven rain spells may continue through the coming week. While intensity may vary from day to day, intermittent showers and cloudy skies are likely to dominate Chennai’s weather.

Residents are advised to stay alert during sudden weather changes, especially during late afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm development is most active.

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