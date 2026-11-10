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Home > Regionals News > Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns

Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns

The Bombay High Court refused urgent interim relief to the Mithila Chhath Puja Sangh for organising Chhath Puja at Girgaum Chowpatty on November 15 and 16, citing constitutional restrictions on religious freedom.

Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns (Image: X)
Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 17:19 IST

Devotees hoping to offer Chhath prayers at Girgaum Chowpatty on November 15 and 16 have been refused urgent help by the Bombay High Court. On Monday, a vacation bench of Justice Advait M Sethna and Justice Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale declined to grant urgent interim relief to the Mithila Chhath Puja Sangh, an organisation that wanted to put up a stage and make arrangements at the beach. The court said the freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to public order, morality and health. The case has not been decided finally, and it will be listed after the court reopens following the Diwali vacation.

What the Organisation Wanted

The Mithila Chhath Puja Sangh asked for permission to carry out Chhath rituals at Girgaum Chowpatty in South Mumbai. It sought to erect a stage and make the necessary arrangements between 3 pm on November 15 and 8 am on November 16. The case is titled Mithila Chhath Puja Sangh v. State of Maharashtra.

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The Police Letter

The Sangh went to the court after a police station issued a rejection letter on September 17. The police said that, following High Court directions, a high powered committee oversees activities at Girgaum Chowpatty. Permissions there, it said, were restricted to Ganeshotsav, Navratri Utsav, Ramlila, Krishnalila and Christmas. No other programme was allowed without the required sanctions from departments.

A Representation Left Pending

The Sangh said it submitted a representation on October 7 to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra seeking the permissions. According to its claim, the request remained pending. The input does not say whether the government has responded since.

The State’s Argument

The State relied on an earlier case, Adarsh Chowpatty Pragati Mandal and others v. State of Maharashtra. Under interim directions issued on June 21, 2018, functions at the site must stay strictly within a designated area of 300 by 150 square feet. The court appointed monitoring committee is also a mandatory party to any proceeding about permissions or temporary structures on the beach.

The Question Without an Answer

The bench asked the Sangh whether it had complied with these directions, in particular whether it had taken permission from the monitoring committee. The court found that the Sangh’s counsel had “no satisfactory answer.” That became a key point against granting urgent relief.

The Court on Article 25

The bench said the mandate of Article 25 is clear. Freedom of conscience and the free profession, practice and propagation of religion exist, but they are subject to public order, morality and health. In the court’s words, there are checks and balances that must be followed under the constitutional provision. The court did not describe any specific health or public order problem at the beach in the information available.

No Alternate Venue Ordered

The court also turned down the request for directions to the authorities to give an alternate venue. It said it expressed no opinion on this and that the petitioner could pursue the remedies available in law. This leaves the Sangh free to approach the authorities or the court again.

The Lawyers

Advocate Jogendra Thakur appeared for the Puja Sangh. Advocates Bibhishan Sutar and Komal Punjabi appeared for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Assistant Government Pleader Gauri Sawant appeared for the State of Maharashtra.

What Happens Next?

Will the Sangh seek permission from the monitoring committee, or look for another site before November 15? Will the State or the BMC offer an alternative location for Chhath devotees? Will the High Court hear the case again once it reopens, or will the dates pass before it does? And will the matter raise questions about how festivals are allowed at the city’s public beaches? The days before Chhath will show what arrangements devotees can make.

Also Read: Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

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Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns

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Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns

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Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns
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