A dispute over a Bhojpuri song during Chhath Puja celebrations turned into a violent clash in a Bihar village. What began as an argument over music soon escalated into stone-pelting, leaving the area in chaos. The incident took place in Panda Patti village under the Lauria police station area of Bettiah district. According to police, around 15 people have been detained in connection with the violence. Security has also been increased in the village.

Bhojpuri Song Request Triggers Dispute During Chhath Puja

One of the DJs was from Bettiah and the other was from Uttar Pradesh. It was said that the sound from the local DJ system was quite poor. Consequently, the people asked the operator from Uttar Pradesh to play their favourite Bhojpuri song.

This request caused an argument between the two parties. Some villagers interfered and managed to calm the people down. However, the conflict between the parties continued.

Argument Escalates Into Rooftop Stone-Pelting

According to sources, the next day, the two parties had another dispute. This time, however, the situation escalated rapidly and resulted in a physical fight. In the course of the fight, some villagers went on top of the houses’ roofs and started pelting bricks and stones at the rival group. The stone-pelting caused fear among the residents of the village, and they started running.

Police From Six Stations Rushed to Control Situation

Indrajit Paswan, Officer at Lauria Station House Officer, arrived at the village along with other policemen. He even notified the higher officials regarding the severity of the clash. In light of the situation, Narakatiaganj SDPO, as well as police forces from around six other police stations, were summoned to the site. Extra manpower was sent to stop further violent activities.

SHO Indrajit Paswan stated that around 15 people have already been arrested in connection with the clashes and stone pelting activities. They are now being interrogated in order to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Police Patrol Continues After Violence

According to the police, the situation is under control. Security personnel are conducting routine patrolling operations in the village to avoid any future conflict. Authorities are also trying to locate the persons responsible for the incident. Legal action will also be taken in accordance with the investigation.

It has been seen that a minor disagreement over a DJ song has resulted in a violent clash between two factions during festival celebrations.