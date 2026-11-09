Chhath Puja Turns Tragic: Bus Carrying Bihar-Bound Passengers Plunges 40 Feet Into Gorge On Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 2 Dead

A bus packed with passengers heading home to Bihar for the festival season lost control and overturned off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the early hours of the day after Diwali, near the Mohan Road Zero Point in Lucknow. Cries for help rang out at the spot as passengers were trapped inside. Around 15 people are reported injured, and one is said to be in serious condition. Police and fire teams cut open the bus to pull people out. Your headline mentions two deaths, but the information available does not confirm any.

A Journey Home for the Festival

The bus was travelling from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district. Many travellers from Bihar head home around Diwali and Chhath, and long distance buses fill up fast at this time of year. Early reports say it carried about 40 to 60 passengers, among them several children.

The Moment It Went Wrong

At dawn, near Mohan Zero Point, the bus suddenly became uncontrollable and went down off the expressway, overturning. The cause has not been stated. Whether speed, fatigue, a mechanical fault or the road was responsible is not known, and police have yet to say.

Trapped Inside

When the bus overturned, many passengers were trapped inside. The scene was one of panic and screaming. The presence of children made the situation more anxious for rescuers and families alike.

The Rescue Operation

On receiving the information, Para police station and fire brigade teams reached the spot and began rescue work. The bus body was cut open to reach passengers, and about 15 people were pulled out. A JCB was also used. Ambulances then took the injured to hospital.

लखनऊ आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर यात्रियों से भरी बस पलटी, 40 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी। दर्दनाक हादसे में 2 यात्रियों की मौत, 40 यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल। बस में सवार छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी हादसे का शिकार, मची चीख-पुकार। #LucknowBusAccident #AgraExpressway #LucknowNews #BusAccident #ChhathPuja https://t.co/g7t3kwhISX — Roshan Kumar Journalist (@cameraman_r) November 9, 2026

The Injured and the Wait for Names

The injured were admitted for treatment, and one passenger is said to be in serious condition. Detailed official information on the condition and identities of everyone hurt is still awaited. Relief work continued under police supervision.

What Happens Next?

Will the official count of the injured and any dead be confirmed? What caused the driver to lose control, and will the investigation look at the bus operator’s licence and the driver’s rest hours? Will passengers get medical help and a way to continue home? And will authorities tighten checks on overnight buses during the festival rush? For many travellers, a journey meant to end at a family gathering has ended on a hospital bed.

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