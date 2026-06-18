Trapped In SUV Between Trucks, BJP Leader Burnt Alive In Chhattisgarh Sand Mining Clash

A long-running dispute linked to sand mining operations in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district ended in a horrifying triple murder late Tuesday night, leaving BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat President Bharat Singh, popularly known as Lalla Singh, among the dead. Police allege that a Fortuner SUV carrying Bharat Singh and his associates was trapped between trucks, doused with petrol and set on fire in Naugain village under the Sonhat police station area. The shocking incident has rattled Chhattisgarh, where tensions remain high and security has been tightened. Four accused have already been arrested, while police continue searching for several others named in the case.

According to reports, police have taken Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi and Mannu Tripathi into custody. A case has been registered against nine named accused under charges including murder and attempted murder. The violence has triggered outrage across Chhattisgarh as investigators work to establish exactly how the deadly confrontation unfolded.

Months-long battle over sand mining reaches a brutal climax

According to reports, the roots of the dispute lie in sand quarry operations in the area. The quarry contract had reportedly been awarded to Bharat Singh’s family. Residents claim a bitter rivalry developed over sand transportation and alleged illegal collections connected to mining activities in Sonhat, Kailashpur, Telimuda, Beliya and Chhingura. The conflict allegedly involved Bharat Singh’s group and the family of BJP leader Manoj Tripathi and had been simmering for months across this part of Chhattisgarh.

The Tripathi family reportedly owned tipper trucks used to transport sand to Baikunthpur. What began as disagreements over payments and control of extracted sand gradually turned into a struggle for influence and dominance. On Tuesday night, that rivalry allegedly exploded into violence.

SUV trapped between trucks before being engulfed in flames

Reports say that Bharat Singh had gone to discuss a possible settlement in the dispute when he allegedly walked into a trap. Reports further suggest the Fortuner carrying him was surrounded, with trucks placed in front of and behind the vehicle, leaving no route to escape. Moments later, the SUV was allegedly set on fire.

Bharat Singh was burnt alive inside the vehicle. Two others also lost their lives. Virendra Singh later died during treatment, while Nagendra Singh, a teacher and Bharat Singh’s cousin, was also killed. Another victim, Mayank Singh, remains in critical condition at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur with severe head and facial injuries. Bharat Singh, who had earlier been associated with the Congress before joining the BJP during the Bhupesh Baghel government, was considered an influential figure in Chhattisgarh’s mining belt and was known for travelling in a Fortuner fitted with a hooter.

Investigation underway as political reactions intensify

According to reports, the victim’s family has demanded a CBI investigation and strict action against the accused, claiming the attack was carefully planned. However, police say the exact cause of the fire is still being examined.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresha Chaubey said preliminary findings indicate a long-standing dispute between the Tripathi and Thakur factions. She said members of the Thakur family reached the spot between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, after which a confrontation and assault occurred, and the Fortuner was set ablaze. As per reports, Sonhat SHO Vinod Paswan also confirmed previous cases linked to the dispute. He said Lalla Singh had earlier stopped illegal sand mining, but the activity resumed recently. He also stated that Mayank Singh had allegedly assaulted members of the Tripathi family in the days before the incident.

The killings have sparked strong political reactions in Chhattisgarh. Local MLA Bhaiyalal Rajwade said such an incident had never been witnessed in Koriya district before, while former MLA Gulab Kamro demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said arrests have been made, the investigation is progressing and no guilty person will be spared.

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