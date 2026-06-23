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Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery: Five Diamonds Weighing 1.22 Carats Recovered in Mahasamund

Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery: Five Diamonds Weighing 1.22 Carats Recovered in Mahasamund

The findings have been confirmed by NMDC-CMDC Limited, a joint venture between the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC).

Officials have confirmed the findings, verifying the presence of diamond mineralization in the region. (Source:Unsplash)
Officials have confirmed the findings, verifying the presence of diamond mineralization in the region. (Source:Unsplash)

Published By: Shamshad Alidar
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 14:21 IST

In a significant development, at least five diamonds weighing a combined 1.22 carats have been found during bulk sample testing in the Baloda-Belmundi area of Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district. The discovery was made during a preliminary exploration project after sample testing nearly 200 tonnes of mineral-bearing material collected from the exploration block. The findings have been confirmed by NMDC-CMDC Limited, a joint venture between the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the exploration breakthrough, calling it a major milestone for the development of Chhattisgarh.

Of the five recovered diamonds, two have been classified as gem-quality stones, while the remaining three have been placed into other categories. Officials have confirmed the findings, verifying the presence of diamond mineralization in the region. The recovered diamonds have since been placed in secure custody at NMDC’s facility in Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Praises Mineral Discovery

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the latest development as a milestone for the state, particularly for its mining sector. “It highlights the richness of the state’s mineral resources and opens new avenues for development, investment, and employment,” Chief Minister Sai was quoted as saying by the agency.

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Classification of Recovered Diamonds

The sampling team has classified the recovered diamonds into two distinct categories:

Gem-Quality: Two pristine, whitish diamonds weighing 0.19 carats and 0.06 carats. These stones exhibit superior brilliance and are highly coveted for the luxury jewelry market.
Industrial-Grade: Three non-gem stones that can be used for heavy industrial cutting tools. This group includes one yellowish diamond weighing 0.32 carats and two brownish specimens weighing 0.59 carats and 0.06 carats.

Experts Urge Caution Over Commercial Viability

Despite the excitement, experts have cautioned that this initial diamond recovery could be limited. They noted that the find does not automatically prove the area is commercially viable for full-scale mining. However, following the discovery, the region has been put under further investigation as part of ongoing efforts to locate and map more mineral resources in the state.

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Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery: Five Diamonds Weighing 1.22 Carats Recovered in Mahasamund
Tags: Chhattisgarh Diamond DiscoveryCM Vishnu Deo SaiDiamonds in Chhattisgarhhome-hero-pos-14Mineral Discovery in Chhattisgarh

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Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery: Five Diamonds Weighing 1.22 Carats Recovered in Mahasamund

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Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery: Five Diamonds Weighing 1.22 Carats Recovered in Mahasamund
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