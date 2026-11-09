Chhattisgarh Man Kidnaps 4-Year-Old Nephew, Gives Him Alcohol Before Killing Him And Removing Kidney, Lung And Eye; What Was His Motive?

In a shocking case from Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, a 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his four-year-old cousin’s son and removing organs from his body. The accused reportedly told police that he conceived the plan while browsing social media for ways to make quick money. The child’s body was later discovered concealed inside a sack in a water-filled pit, leading to the arrest of the accused.

4-Year-Old Goes Missing, Body Found In Sack

The victim, identified as Jitendra Ram, went missing on November 5, triggering concern among family members. Following an investigation, police discovered his body stuffed inside a sack and concealed in a water-filled pit. The accused, identified as Basudev alias Tangnu, is a resident of Chalni Gorrapath village. He was arrested after the discovery of the child’s body.

Accused Allegedly Removes Kidney, Lung And Eye

According to police, during interrogation, Basudev confessed to killing the child and subsequently cutting open his chest and abdomen with a knife. He allegedly removed one kidney, a lung and an eye, placing the body parts inside a plastic bucket. To conceal the crime, he reportedly wrapped the child’s body in a blanket and quilt before stuffing it into a sack and hiding it in the pit. During the investigation, police recovered the bucket containing the body parts, along with a knife, a shovel and the accused’s mobile phone.

Social Media Search For Quick Money Led To Crime

According to reports, the accused, who earned his livelihood by growing vegetables, was dissatisfied with his income. Police said he claimed to have developed the plan after browsing social media for ways to earn money quickly. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the crime and the accused’s claims about his motive. The horrifying murder has sent shockwaves through the Jashpur district, leaving the victim’s family and local residents devastated. The investigation is underway to establish all the details of the crime.

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