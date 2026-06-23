Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

Police in Chhattisgarh have arrested a man accused of poisoning eight men over four months and attending their funerals. Investigators uncovered links between multiple suspicious deaths, leading to his arrest. Authorities are now probing the motive behind one of the state's most shocking serial murder cases.

Chhattisgarh 'Psycho Killer' Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral (Via X)
Chhattisgarh 'Psycho Killer' Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 20:27 IST

Chhattisgarh: A chilling murder case has emerged from Chhattisgarh, where police have arrested a man accused of poisoning eight people over a span of four months and then attending their funerals to avoid suspicion. The shocking allegations have left residents stunned and raised concerns about how the deaths initially went unnoticed. Investigators claim the accused targeted men from his village and nearby areas, allegedly using poison to kill them one after another. What has made the case particularly disturbing is the allegation that the suspect regularly attended the funeral ceremonies of his victims, mingling with grieving relatives and presenting himself as a concerned villager.

Pattern Of Mysterious Deaths Raises Alarm

According to police, several deaths in the region were initially treated as natural or unexplained incidents. However, investigators began noticing similarities between the cases after family members and local residents reported suspicious circumstances surrounding some of the deaths.

You Might Be Interested In

As authorities examined the incidents more closely, they allegedly uncovered a pattern connecting multiple victims. The investigation eventually led police to the accused, who is now suspected of being responsible for eight murders. The officials said the deaths occurred within a relatively short period of about four months, making the case one of the most shocking serial murder investigations reported in the state in recent years.

How Police Cracked The Case

The breakthrough reportedly came after investigators gathered witness statements and analyzed evidence linking the suspect to several victims before their deaths. Police also examined the circumstances under which the victims consumed food or drinks believed to have been laced with poison.

As suspicions grew, officers intensified surveillance and questioned several individuals connected to the victims. The inquiry eventually led to the arrest of the accused. Authorities are continuing forensic examinations and reviewing additional evidence to establish the exact sequence of events in each death.

Attending Funerals To Avoid Suspicion

One of the most startling aspects of the case is the allegation that the accused attended funeral ceremonies and mourning gatherings after each death. Investigators believe this behaviour may have been intended to divert suspicion and create an image of innocence within the community.

Residents told police they never imagined that someone who appeared to share their grief could be connected to the deaths.

Investigation Continues

Police are now investigating the motive behind the alleged killings. Officials have not ruled out personal disputes, psychological factors, or other possible reasons. More charges could follow as investigators continue examining evidence and speaking to families of the victims.

READ MORE: Kolkata Weather Today (June-23-2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rain And Fast Winds; Check Weekly Forecast

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral
Tags: Chhattisgarh murder caseChhattisgarh serial killerchhattisgarh-policefuneral attendance killerpoisoning deathspsycho killer arrestedserial murder investigationvillage crime news

RELATED News

Will Mumbai Schools, Colleges Close Tomorrow Amid IMD Alert?

BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

Watch: Rajdhani Express Halts In Assam As Wild Elephant Herd Crosses Tracks, Disaster Averted

Warehouse Roof Crashes Down In Kolkata

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Telecom Licensing Ends: How Will New Rules Reshape India?

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral
Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral
Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral
Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

QUICK LINKS