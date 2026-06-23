Chhattisgarh ‘Psycho Killer’ Arrested After Poisoning 8 Men And Attending Their Funeral

Chhattisgarh: A chilling murder case has emerged from Chhattisgarh, where police have arrested a man accused of poisoning eight people over a span of four months and then attending their funerals to avoid suspicion. The shocking allegations have left residents stunned and raised concerns about how the deaths initially went unnoticed. Investigators claim the accused targeted men from his village and nearby areas, allegedly using poison to kill them one after another. What has made the case particularly disturbing is the allegation that the suspect regularly attended the funeral ceremonies of his victims, mingling with grieving relatives and presenting himself as a concerned villager.

Pattern Of Mysterious Deaths Raises Alarm

According to police, several deaths in the region were initially treated as natural or unexplained incidents. However, investigators began noticing similarities between the cases after family members and local residents reported suspicious circumstances surrounding some of the deaths.

As authorities examined the incidents more closely, they allegedly uncovered a pattern connecting multiple victims. The investigation eventually led police to the accused, who is now suspected of being responsible for eight murders. The officials said the deaths occurred within a relatively short period of about four months, making the case one of the most shocking serial murder investigations reported in the state in recent years.

How Police Cracked The Case

The breakthrough reportedly came after investigators gathered witness statements and analyzed evidence linking the suspect to several victims before their deaths. Police also examined the circumstances under which the victims consumed food or drinks believed to have been laced with poison.

As suspicions grew, officers intensified surveillance and questioned several individuals connected to the victims. The inquiry eventually led to the arrest of the accused. Authorities are continuing forensic examinations and reviewing additional evidence to establish the exact sequence of events in each death.

Attending Funerals To Avoid Suspicion

One of the most startling aspects of the case is the allegation that the accused attended funeral ceremonies and mourning gatherings after each death. Investigators believe this behaviour may have been intended to divert suspicion and create an image of innocence within the community.

Residents told police they never imagined that someone who appeared to share their grief could be connected to the deaths.

Investigation Continues

Police are now investigating the motive behind the alleged killings. Officials have not ruled out personal disputes, psychological factors, or other possible reasons. More charges could follow as investigators continue examining evidence and speaking to families of the victims.

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