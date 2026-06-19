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Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District

A shocking case of domestic violence from Chhattisgarh’s Korea district has gone viral, where a man assaulted his wife over accusations involving her brother-in-law and nephew.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 09:41 IST

A shocking domestic violence incidence has occurred in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district where a man allegedly beat his wife due to a suspicion about her character.  The husband first made her leave her hair long, and then he shaved her head as if it were a matter of shame, according to the reports. This incident, which has erupted in anger, is to be traced back to Katkona village in Pandopara. The video footage and photos of the attack have spread online and are going viral on social media sites, so much so that there is a huge demand for heavy legal penalties. 

What Happened here?

According to PTI report, the abuse was not a one-off; the victim claims that the abuse continued. She says she was even more embarrassed when the husband was trying to force her into degrading things like eating urine and blackening her face. It is said the gruesome incident took place in front of the couple’s 4 children as well as in the viral video. After the woman’s complaint, the police have filed an FIR and started an investigation into the case. The authorities are now reviewing the footage from the viral video and taking statements.

Horrible Report Of The Incident

The woman, who lives in Karanji in Surajpur, has alleged that her husband has subjected her to unparalleled torture in the past few years and she has asked for action against him. There are two sons and two daughters in the couple, who got married in 2006 in a love marriage. The wife’s estrangement from the husband was reportedly on the grounds of a year-long disagreement. Meanwhile, the husband has filed counter-allegations, stating that his wife had engaged in relations with her brother-in-law and then her nephew, which caused him social embarrassment. The case has gained significant public interest as the investigation progresses, with the severity of the allegations and the viral nature of the video.

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Also Read: Bihar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted With Cartridge & Wooden Objects Inserted Into Private Parts; Probe Underway

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District
Tags: Chhattisgarh Crime NewsChhattisgarh Shockerdomestic violence caseHusband Violenceviral videoWife Assault Case

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Accuses Wife Of Brother-in-Law And Nephew Affair; Beats Her And Shaves Her Head In Korea District

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