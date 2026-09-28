Chicken Gravy Served With Veg Rice In Nalasopara: Shopkeeper Allegedly Threatens Customer After Complaint

A customer in Nalasopara has alleged that a food outlet handed him chicken gravy along with a vegetarian rice parcel, and then turned aggressive when he questioned the mistake. The incident has raised fresh concerns over hygiene, honesty and accountability among small eateries in the area.

What Happened At The Shop?

The incident took place at Spice Chinese, located on Tulinj Road in Nalasopara East. Vivek Pawar had gone to the shop around 2 pm to pick up a veg rice parcel for his home. The shopkeeper allegedly packed the rice along with chicken gravy instead of a vegetarian side.

Discovery At Home

Pawar realised the error only after reaching home and opening the gravy to eat. It was then that he understood he had been served a non-vegetarian item in the name of vegetarian food, an experience that left him shocked and upset.

Confrontation Turns Ugly

When Pawar went back to question the shopkeeper, he alleges that instead of apologising, the man responded rudely. He reportedly began explaining the difference between pure veg and non veg food, brushing aside the complaint. As the argument continued, the shopkeeper allegedly started filming Pawar on his phone and tried to intimidate him.

Staff Seen Admitting Mistake

Pawar then recorded a video of the exchange himself. In the footage, employees of the shop can reportedly be seen accepting that a mistake had been made. The clip is being cited by the complainant as proof of negligence at the outlet.

A Pattern Of Complaints

Residents say this is not an isolated case. Similar incidents involving wrong or mislabelled food have surfaced in Nalasopara several times, with shopkeepers often responding with the same dismissive and defiant attitude when customers raise concerns.

Questions Over Action

The episode has prompted an uncomfortable question among locals: when will authorities act against such careless operators? Many feel that mixing up vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is not merely a lapse in service but a matter that touches personal beliefs and dietary choices. No official action or statement from the police or food safety authorities has been reported so far, and residents are now waiting to see whether the complaint leads to any inspection or penalty.

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