Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

Jagjot Singh, a former general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, was fired at and then hit with an axe while out with his three-year-old son and his mother. He drove himself to a hospital with serious injuries.

A Dinner Out, A Drive Home

It was meant to be an ordinary family meal. Jagjot Singh had taken his mother, Manjeet Kaur, and his three-year-old son to a restaurant in Ludhiana. After eating, they set off for home in their car.

On the way, in the city’s Dholewal neighbourhood, Singh stopped and stepped out to get a bottle of water. His mother says the little boy was in the car with her.

Shots From Behind

According to Manjeet Kaur, while her son was still outside the car, around eight men came up from behind and opened fire. Singh later told police in the hospital that five or six rounds must have been fired at him.

He tried to get back into the car. At that point, according to reports, the men ran towards him, and one swung an axe, hitting him on the head.

The Escape To The Hospital

Singh’s family says he somehow got away and drove the car to a hospital, with his mother and son inside. Reports say doctors treated him without delay. He suffered critical injuries.

His condition has not been described in any further detail in the information shared so far.

Who Is Jagjot Singh

Singh once served as general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress. He told police he is no longer associated with the Congress party, and that he now runs a non profit organisation and a property business.

A Threat That Allegedly Came Before

Singh says the same group fired shots at his house a year ago. He suspects political rivalry behind the attack. These are his claims, and police have not said what the motive was or whether the two incidents are linked.

The family alleges that at least eight men were involved. Police have not publicly named any suspect, and no arrests have been mentioned.

The Police Response

Police have filed a case and are investigating. It is not clear what charges have been added, or what evidence, such as CCTV footage from the area, is being examined.

The Political Backdrop

The attack came as the state government faces mounting criticism from the Opposition over what it calls a bad law and order situation, along with the drugs problem. The incident is likely to be used in that debate, though the cause of this attack has yet to be established.

What Happens Next

The first questions are about Singh’s recovery, and then about who the attackers were and whether they can be traced. Police will have to look at the earlier firing at his house, and test his suspicion of political rivalry against the evidence. His statement, once he is fit to give a fuller one, and any CCTV footage or call records will probably decide how quickly the case moves. The presence of a small child in the car will add to the pressure on the police to make arrests.

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