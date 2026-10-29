LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

Former Punjab Youth Congress leader Jagjot Singh was shot at and attacked with an axe in Ludhiana while travelling with his mother and three-year-old son. Police are investigating.

Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana
Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 14:18 IST

Jagjot Singh, a former general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, was fired at and then hit with an axe while out with his three-year-old son and his mother. He drove himself to a hospital with serious injuries.

A Dinner Out, A Drive Home

It was meant to be an ordinary family meal. Jagjot Singh had taken his mother, Manjeet Kaur, and his three-year-old son to a restaurant in Ludhiana. After eating, they set off for home in their car.

You Might Be Interested In

On the way, in the city’s Dholewal neighbourhood, Singh stopped and stepped out to get a bottle of water. His mother says the little boy was in the car with her.

Shots From Behind

According to Manjeet Kaur, while her son was still outside the car, around eight men came up from behind and opened fire. Singh later told police in the hospital that five or six rounds must have been fired at him.

He tried to get back into the car. At that point, according to reports, the men ran towards him, and one swung an axe, hitting him on the head.

The Escape To The Hospital

Singh’s family says he somehow got away and drove the car to a hospital, with his mother and son inside. Reports say doctors treated him without delay. He suffered critical injuries.

His condition has not been described in any further detail in the information shared so far.

Who Is Jagjot Singh

Singh once served as general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress. He told police he is no longer associated with the Congress party, and that he now runs a non profit organisation and a property business.

A Threat That Allegedly Came Before

Singh says the same group fired shots at his house a year ago. He suspects political rivalry behind the attack. These are his claims, and police have not said what the motive was or whether the two incidents are linked.

The family alleges that at least eight men were involved. Police have not publicly named any suspect, and no arrests have been mentioned.

The Police Response

Police have filed a case and are investigating. It is not clear what charges have been added, or what evidence, such as CCTV footage from the area, is being examined.

The Political Backdrop

The attack came as the state government faces mounting criticism from the Opposition over what it calls a bad law and order situation, along with the drugs problem. The incident is likely to be used in that debate, though the cause of this attack has yet to be established.

What Happens Next

The first questions are about Singh’s recovery, and then about who the attackers were and whether they can be traced. Police will have to look at the earlier firing at his house, and test his suspicion of political rivalry against the evidence. His statement, once he is fit to give a fuller one, and any CCTV footage or call records will probably decide how quickly the case moves. The presence of a small child in the car will add to the pressure on the police to make arrests.

Also Read: Rs.450 Crore Price Tag, 1.7 Acres, 7 Bedrooms and Pacific Ocean Views: Elon Musk’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Is Back on the Market—What Makes It So Special?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

RELATED News

Hollywood Movie Like Robbery Takes Place In Delhi, Robbers Loot Rs 2.3 Crore At Gunpoint; Planned Escape, Getaway Vehicles Ready – Who Are They?

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

WPL 2027 Auction: From Sophie Molineux to Kiran Navgire, Meet Five Most Expensive Players in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auctions

Jharkhand Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Bihar Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Patna, Gaya, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Rs.450 Crore Price Tag, 1.7 Acres, 7 Bedrooms and Pacific Ocean Views: Elon Musk’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Is Back On The Market—What Makes It So Special?

Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Supreme Court Draws Line On Rape Case Compromises, Says Serious Offences Cannot Be Settled Away

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Shimla, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused
Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused
Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused
Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused
Child And Mother In Car As Ex-Congress Leader Is Shot At, Attacked With Axe In Ludhiana; 8 Men Accused

QUICK LINKS