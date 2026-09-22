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Home > Regionals News > ‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral

‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral

A viral Karnataka video showing five children travelling in a metal rear basket on a two-wheeler has sparked concerns over child safety and traffic violations.

Viral Karnataka video sparks concern over five children’s safety (Image: X)
Viral Karnataka video sparks concern over five children’s safety (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 11:56 IST

A viral video from Karnataka showing a man riding a two-wheeler with five children packed into a metal basket attached to the rear has sparked a debate over child safety and traffic rules. Another child can be seen sitting in front of the rider, who was wearing a helmet, while none of the children appeared to have any protective gear. The footage has been claimed to be from the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, though the claim was made by the X account that shared the video.

Karnataka viral video raises questions over children’s safety on busy road

The video was shared by Sanatan Kannada on X. Its caption claimed the incident took place “Last night on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road” and said the man was carrying five children on a TVS XL two-wheeler “as if transporting a load of chickens”.

The post also pointed out that it was Sunday, a busy weekend, and described the road as the Ooty main road. It questioned whether anyone was concerned about the safety of the children. The Karnataka video quickly drew reactions from social media users.

Karnataka road video sparks debate over public shaming and traffic rules

One user criticised the act of recording the incident, writing, “This is a kind of public shaming. Please don’t do this. May be you have good intention here but this is NOT RIGHT. If people really cared, the person recording should have spoken to the person riding than recording & shaming”.

Another user said, “Looks like transferring kids, instead of chicken in the luggage rack of the scooter. Risking lives of kids & violating traffic rules is highly offensive. Time to crack down on such atrocious behaviour.”

Karnataka incident draws warnings about highways and child safety

A third social media user wrote, “No, this shouldn’t be done. Highways anyway aren’t safe for children. There is no lane discipline to begin with here.”

Another person pointed to how common such scenes have become, saying, “In most of the Indian cities or small towns these are all becoming very common…what traffic law, what’s for the vehicle no one really knows.. that’s the pity..”

The Karnataka video has therefore triggered discussion not only about the apparent risks faced by the children but also about traffic-rule violations and how such incidents should be handled when witnessed on the road.

Also Read: Return From Wedding Turns Fatal In Himachal Pradesh As Four Young Men Die After Car Flies Into 200-Metre Ravine In Kullu    

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‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral
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‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral

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‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral
‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral
‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral
‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral
‘Children Or Chicken?’: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Kids Packed In Metal Basket, Viral Video Goes Viral

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