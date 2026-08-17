Chinese Manjha Slits Noida Biker’s Throat At 80 Kmph, Kills Him On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A 25-year-old Noida resident died after a banned Chinese manjha cut his throat while he was riding a motorcycle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Reportedly, Raviraj was travelling towards Ghazipur with his friend Naresh at around 2 pm when the string struck his neck near Media House. The bike was travelling at more than 80 kmph. The string tightened as they moved forward and cut deeply into Raviraj’s throat, leaving Naresh struggling to bring the wobbling motorcycle under control.

The incident has once again exposed the danger of synthetic kite strings on roads where vehicles travel at high speed. The nearly invisible manjha can turn into a sharp blade when it catches a rider’s neck. For the Noida region, the death has also come as police continue a crackdown on the illegal sale of the banned string.

Noida death comes as police step up manjha crackdown

ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said police received a Dial 112 call about an injured biker lying on the expressway.

“The bike was being driven by Raviraj himself, and Naresh was seated pillion. When they reached Media House near UP Gate, a kite string struck Raviraj’s neck. The manjha kept cutting his neck. As the bike was at high speed, it wobbled. Naresh grabbed the handle, controlled it and pulled over. But by then, Raviraj’s neck had already been cut,” he said, as per reports.

Noida and Ghaziabad raids reveal continued illegal trade

Passersby rushed the bleeding Noida resident to Max Hospital in Vaishali, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Chinese manjha, generally made from nylon or other plastic and often coated with glass or other sharp substances, is banned under court and government orders. The NGT has also directed states to enforce a nationwide prohibition on synthetic manjha.

Yet the trade continues. Ghaziabad police arrested six people in the past three weeks for allegedly selling it, most of whom reportedly sourced it from Delhi. Reports say that on July 29, three people were arrested with 522 rolls from a house in Indira Market, Loni. Another raid on August 12 resulted in three arrests and the recovery of 167 rolls.

Noida routes checked as authorities probe manjha sales

According to reports, DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said police were checking kite shops across the district and areas around the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to find out whether manjha was being sold. In February, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said deaths caused by banned Chinese kite strings should be treated as murder.

The danger had surfaced earlier too. In November 2022, CBI officer Gaurav Arora suffered a deep neck cut from Chinese manjha while riding a bike in Vijay Nagar. The string severed his jugular vein, but he survived after receiving about 50 stitches. Raviraj’s death has now brought the deadly risk back into focus for Noida and Ghaziabad road users.

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