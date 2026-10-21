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Home > Regionals News > Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

Father Barla was found unconscious and covered in blood inside the Roman Catholic Middle School which is located near Bhagat Singh Chowk. He was rushed to a hospital after the incident came to light on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the attacker and the motive behind the assault is still not known yet.
The identity of the attacker and the motive behind the assault is still not known yet.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 12:54 IST

In a shocking incident, a Christian school principal was brutally attacked inside the school premises in Khunti district of Jharkhand on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Benedict Barla. The deadly attack on Father Benedict Barla took place when he was inside the school. 
 
Father Barla was found unconscious and covered in blood inside the Roman Catholic Middle School which is located near Bhagat Singh Chowk. He was rushed to a hospital after the incident came to light on Wednesday morning.
 
According to reports, the incident took place early Wednesday morning at around 7 am. The victim was initially taken to Khunti Sadar Hospital, but was later referred to Pearls Hospital in Ranchi for better medical treatment. He is said to be in critical condition. 
 
How did attack take place inside school?
 
Father Benedict Barla reportedly lives on the school premises. He was found seriously injured inside the school on Wednesday morning. The identity of the attacker and the motive behind the assault is still not known yet.
 
Police reached the spot following the incident and initiated a probe. Some reports said the principal may have been attacked using a sharp-edged weapon.
 
What did SP Rishabh Garg say?
 
Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg said unidentified criminals had attacked and injured Father Benedict Barla. He added that the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and that the police were probing the motive behind the attack.
 
Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the crime scene and investigating the case from all possible angles.
 
Police hunt for the attackers
 
Police officials say they are currently working to unravel the motive behind the assault and identify those responsible. 
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Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

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Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

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Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

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Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition
Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition
Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition
Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition
Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

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