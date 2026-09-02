CJP Workers Were Attacked Here, Now This Jaipur School Has Been Demolished and Is Set to Be Rebuilt

The dilapidated government school building in Jaipur’s Rampura Kanwarpura village has been demolished. A new school building will now be constructed at the site with an allocation of ₹18 lakh. The development comes weeks after workers of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were allegedly attacked during their visit to the village under the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

Jaipur Government School Demolished

The Government Primary School is located in the Bagru Assembly constituency. The building was declared unsafe in September 2025 and was later taken out of use.

Since then, its 18 students have been attending classes in temporary arrangements made by villagers. Classes were being held in two rooms and a tin shed. Buffaloes were also tethered near the temporary school facility. The CJP has called the demolition a victory for its campaign to improve government schools.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A dilapidated government school building in Rampura-Kanwarpura village is being demolished to make way for the construction of a new, safe school building. pic.twitter.com/zhsyCCdfu1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 2, 2026

CJP Leader Recalls Attack During School Visit

CJP workers visited the school on August 21 to inspect its condition. During the visit, they were allegedly attacked by a group of people present at the site. Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka was injured in the incident. He said the school had been operating from conditions similar to a buffalo shed.

“During the inspection, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted and car windows were broken. But when a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka wrote on X.

The incident triggered criticism of the Rajasthan government and brought attention to the poor condition of the school.

Rajasthan Government Allocates ₹18 Lakh for New School

Two days after the incident, on August 23, the Rajasthan government announced funding for a new school building. According to the government order, ₹12 lakh had already been approved from the District Mineral Foundation Trust on August 13. Another ₹6 lakh was sanctioned from the MLA fund. This took the total allocation for the new building to ₹18 lakh.

Villagers Welcome New School Building

Local resident Lalchand Sharma welcomed the decision to demolish the unsafe structure and build a new school.

“The recent incidents and chaos surrounding the school were unnecessary. Schools are temples of learning and should not be politicised,” Sharma said.

He added that villagers were happy with the government’s decision and would provide full cooperation during the construction work. With the old building now demolished, the focus will shift to the construction of a safe and permanent school for the village’s children.