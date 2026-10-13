Class 12 Student Raped By Coaching Teacher In Gwalior, Accused Threatened To Kill Her If She Spoke Out; Arrested

September 24 was a holiday at the coaching centre. The girl, a Class 12 student preparing for her board exams, was never informed. She turned up as usual, according to the Hindi report, and waited alone for a long time. When she asked why no other students had come, she alleges, her teacher took hold of her hand.

What The Girl Alleges

In her complaint, she says the 26-year-old teacher, who ran the centre and lives in part of the premises, forced her into his room. When she resisted, he allegedly covered her mouth and raped her. She says he then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Days Of Silence

Afraid, and constrained by her family situation, she told no one and stopped going to the centre. After several days, a family member asked why she had stopped attending. Crying, she told him what happened.

The Complaint And The FIR

She went with her family member to Thatipur police station and filed a complaint. Police registered a case of rape, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and of threatening to kill. The Hindi report also mentions wrongful confinement.

City Superintendent of Police Sandeep Barange said the girl came to the station with her family and complained that a teacher had molested her and threatened her, and that an FIR was registered immediately. He said the accused was a tutor and that action will follow based on the facts that emerge.

The Arrest

Police have arrested the accused teacher, who is reportedly originally from Morena district and taught in Gwalior. He had initially been described as absconding, with police teams conducting raids to trace him. The arrest followed those efforts.

What Is Not Yet Known

The reports do not say where or when he was arrested, whether he has been produced in court and remanded, or whether he has responded to the allegations. It is also unclear whether the girl’s medical examination and statement before a magistrate have been completed, and whether the coaching centre was registered.

What Happens Next

After the arrest, the next stages are remand, questioning and evidence collection, including the medical report and the girl’s statement. The case may also lead to scrutiny of coaching centres that teach minors, including whether they are registered and monitored, and whether any residential or office space is being used in ways that put students at risk. For the girl, the immediate priority is protection, counselling and support for her board exams.

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