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Home > Regionals News > Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

Following the incident, cops from Pandav Nagar police station reached the spot and took custody of the girl's body before sending it for post-mortem examination.

The incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. The girl reportedly died of a heart attack.
The incident was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. The girl reportedly died of a heart attack.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 13:44 IST

A Class 3 student died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom at Lovely Heritage School in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area of East Delhi. The incident was captured on the school’s CCTV cameras. The girl reportedly died of a heart attack. 
 
The deceased girl has been identified as Unnati. She was in her class when she suddenly fell ill and collapsed. According to reports, she is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.
 
The incident left students and teachers inside the classroom concerned. The video shows a school teacher immediately rushing the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
 
Following the incident, cops from Pandav Nagar police station reached the spot and took custody of the girl’s body before sending it for post-mortem examination.
 
The news of student’s death has left her family devastated. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.



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Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

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Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

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Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

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Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV
Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV
Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV
Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV
Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

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