Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

Two Class 5 girls at a government-run primary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district were allegedly made to drink urine from a water bottle by a male classmate, following which the principal allegedly told them to eat a Rs 10 chocolate if they had a bad taste in their mouths, officials said. The incident took place on Monday at the school in the Aron development block. The matter came to light after the girls complained, triggering an inquiry by authorities and a notice to the principal. On Tuesday, the girls’ families and local villagers gathered at the school, raised slogans and demanded strict action against those allegedly responsible.

Madhya Pradesh school incident triggers protest after girls’ complaint

Guna district magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal said the girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles. He said the principal allegedly responded insensitively when they complained.

“Two girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles, and when they complained to the principal, he allegedly behaved inhumanely and told them – ‘If your mouth tastes bad, eat a ₹10 chocolate,” Kanyal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Madhya Pradesh officials send team, principal served notice

Reportedly, Manjusha Khatri, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Aron, said the tehsildar and block education officer (BEO) were sent to the school after officials were informed about the incident. The principal was also served a notice. As protests grew, administrative officials reached the village with a large police presence and recorded detailed statements from the two girls, their families and the students accused in the incident.

The families and villagers also locked the school campus while demanding action against the boys allegedly involved and the principal. The protest made the situation tense, officials said. The Madhya Pradesh administration has now ordered a detailed probe into what happened inside the school.

Madhya Pradesh inquiry to examine role of accused student, others

According to reports, Kanyal said the student accused of carrying out the act belongs to the same class as the girls. His parents and the child have been summoned as part of the investigation.

“I have ordered an investigation. This entire mischief was committed by a student in the same class. His parents and the child are being summoned. A notice has been issued to the principal,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh authorities suspect more students may be involved

Reports say that the BEO has been directed to complete the inquiry and submit its report within two days. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings. Authorities also suspect that other male students may have been involved in the incident.

The incident has drawn anger from the two girls’ families and villagers, who are demanding strict action against everyone found responsible. The Madhya Pradesh administration is examining the allegations through the ongoing inquiry, including the conduct of the principal after the girls reported what had happened.

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