LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

Madhya Pradesh Guna school incident: Two Class 5 girls were allegedly made to drink urine, while the principal reportedly told them to eat a Rs 10 chocolate.

Guna school protest after two girls were allegedly made to drink urine (Image: ANI, representational photo)
Guna school protest after two girls were allegedly made to drink urine (Image: ANI, representational photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 13:43 IST

Two Class 5 girls at a government-run primary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district were allegedly made to drink urine from a water bottle by a male classmate, following which the principal allegedly told them to eat a Rs 10 chocolate if they had a bad taste in their mouths, officials said. The incident took place on Monday at the school in the Aron development block. The matter came to light after the girls complained, triggering an inquiry by authorities and a notice to the principal. On Tuesday, the girls’ families and local villagers gathered at the school, raised slogans and demanded strict action against those allegedly responsible.

Madhya Pradesh school incident triggers protest after girls’ complaint

Guna district magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal said the girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles. He said the principal allegedly responded insensitively when they complained.

You Might Be Interested In

“Two girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles, and when they complained to the principal, he allegedly behaved inhumanely and told them – ‘If your mouth tastes bad, eat a ₹10 chocolate,” Kanyal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Madhya Pradesh officials send team, principal served notice

Reportedly, Manjusha Khatri, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Aron, said the tehsildar and block education officer (BEO) were sent to the school after officials were informed about the incident. The principal was also served a notice. As protests grew, administrative officials reached the village with a large police presence and recorded detailed statements from the two girls, their families and the students accused in the incident.

The families and villagers also locked the school campus while demanding action against the boys allegedly involved and the principal. The protest made the situation tense, officials said. The Madhya Pradesh administration has now ordered a detailed probe into what happened inside the school.

Madhya Pradesh inquiry to examine role of accused student, others

According to reports, Kanyal said the student accused of carrying out the act belongs to the same class as the girls. His parents and the child have been summoned as part of the investigation.

“I have ordered an investigation. This entire mischief was committed by a student in the same class. His parents and the child are being summoned. A notice has been issued to the principal,” he said. 

Madhya Pradesh authorities suspect more students may be involved

Reports say that the BEO has been directed to complete the inquiry and submit its report within two days. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings. Authorities also suspect that other male students may have been involved in the incident.

The incident has drawn anger from the two girls’ families and villagers, who are demanding strict action against everyone found responsible. The Madhya Pradesh administration is examining the allegations through the ongoing inquiry, including the conduct of the principal after the girls reported what had happened.

Also Read: 19-Year-Old Left In Critical Condition After Gloves, Wipes Left Inside During C-Section In Maharashtra    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad
Tags: latest newsmadhya pradesh newstrending news

RELATED News

8-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Swimming Pool At BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Farmhouse In Haryana’s Hisar

19-Year-Old Left In Critical Condition After Gloves, Wipes Left Inside During C-Section In Maharashtra

Tourists, 8-Year-Old Boy Beaten Over ‘Short Clothes’: What Happened At Sinhagad Fort?

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

2 Dead, 19 Battling For LIfe Due To Use Of Illicit Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Gujarat

LATEST NEWS

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

RK-251 Explained: India’s New ‘Smart’ Cancer Drug Could Offer A Targeted Alternative To Chemotherapy

What’s Behind India’s Tit-For-Tat Move To Remove Barriers Outside Pakistan High Commission?

Khalifa Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Full Mass, But Does Vysakh’s Action Thriller Deliver?

Sugar Prices Bite Ahead Of Festive Season: Retail Rates Jump From Rs 40 To Rs 60; Is Ethanol Rush To Blame?

CCTV, Technology-Driven Intelligence Enhance Crime Detection & Operational Efficiency: SSP Gagan Ajit Singh

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

How Price Comparison Helps Shoppers Make Better Buying Decision

Why 28-Year-Old Pakistani TikTok Creator With 1.3 Million Followers Was Shot Dead In Taxila

Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated by Indian Mixed Disability Team After 118-Run Win vs England — WATCH VIDEO

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad
Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad
Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad
Class 5 Girls Made To Drink Urine By Classmate, Principal Says ‘Eat Rs 10 Chocolate’ If Mouth Tastes Bad

QUICK LINKS