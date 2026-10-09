Class 8 Student Allegedly Raped By Boyfriend, Seeks Help From Hotel Owner Who Then Assaults Her Too

It began with a phone call. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Class 8 student from Bulandshahr district received a call from a young man she had known for about a month and a half, after the two connected through social media. He asked her to meet him at Quarsi crossing in Aligarh.

She went. From there, the young man took her to Kings Hotel on Ozone City Road, in the Mahua Khera police station area.

What Allegedly Happened Inside?

According to the girl’s complaint, the young man, identified as Salman, a resident of Iliyaspur village in the Bannadevi area, sexually assaulted her in the room. He then left, saying he was stepping out to talk to his mother, and did not return.

She was alone in an unfamiliar hotel, in a city away from home. Then the door opened again.

The Man She Turned To

The girl alleges that the hotel’s owner, Sukhveer, a resident of Bhopatpur Gadrana in the Mahua Khera area, came to the room, locked her in, and sexually assaulted her after threatening her.

For a child who had just been betrayed by one man, the second assault came from someone who ran the very place she was in.

The Escape

She somehow got out of the room, pleading with the owner to let her go. Outside the hotel, she saw a woman standing nearby and told her what had happened. That conversation proved decisive, as the woman alerted the police.

Police Move In

Officers reached the spot and took the girl to the police station. Circle Officer (Second) Dhananjay Singh said a case had been registered under the sections on rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail, and the hotel has been shut down while the investigation continues.

What Remains To Be Answered?

Several things are still unclear. Police have not said whether the owner knew Salman or whether the two had any prior arrangement, nor how a minor was able to be given a room at the hotel. The role of the hotel’s registration and guest-verification records is also likely to come under scrutiny.

The case now moves to the investigation and the courts, where both men will face charges under stringent laws meant to protect children. For the girl, the immediate priority is care and counselling, while the authorities decide what action the hotel itself will face.

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