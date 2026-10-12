Class 9 Girl Found Dead In Bushes Near Home In Jharkhand’s Dumka, Police Suspect Rape And Murder

A Class 9 student was found dead in bushes near her home in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, with police suspecting that she may have been raped and murdered. The girl’s body was recovered on Friday night from an area approximately 500 metres from her house. The incident has raised serious concerns, while police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Girl Went Missing After Returning From School

According to reports, the student had returned home from school at around 3 pm on Friday. After she had lunch, her father reportedly asked her to untie a cow in a nearby field. However, when the girl did not return, her family members began searching for her in the surrounding area. During the search, they reportedly discovered her body in bushes in the field, approximately 500 metres from their house. The discovery prompted an immediate police response.

Police Suspect Rape and Murder

Kathikund police station in-charge Balram Singh confirmed that the girl’s body had been recovered from bushes near her home on Friday night. Police suspect that the student may have been sexually assaulted before being murdered. However, the exact circumstances and cause of death are yet to be established. Investigators are examining the available evidence to determine what happened to the girl after she left home to attend to the cattle.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem Examination

Following the recovery, the girl’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The report is expected to help investigators establish the cause of death and determine whether sexual assault took place. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and are working to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events leading to the student’s death.

Investigation Underway

The incident has left the family facing a devastating loss. Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited regarding the findings of the post-mortem examination and the identification of any suspects. Authorities have not yet disclosed further information about the case. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations of rape and murder remain subject to confirmation through the evidence collected by investigators.

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