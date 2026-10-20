LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement

Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement

A 16-year-old Class 9 student was found hanging at home in Jhansi. Her family alleges three boys harassed her, pressured her to marry or elope, and assaulted her cousin.

Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi. (Representative Image)
Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi. (Representative Image)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 07:32 IST

A house with the door locked from inside, a younger sister who came back from play and could not get in, and a Class 9 girl found dead. Her family says the days before it were marked by fear, and they have named three boys they hold responsible.

A Sunday Afternoon That Ended in Silence

According to the family, the girl’s parents had gone to a temple for a Kanya Bhoj on Sunday. The teenager was at home with her sister. Soon after, the sister went out to play.

You Might Be Interested In

When she returned about an hour later, the door would not open. With the help of neighbours, it was opened. Inside, the girl was found hanging from a ventilator. Family members and neighbours were devastated. The police were informed, took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The incident took place in a village under the Chirgaon police station area.

“She Was Scared”: The Family’s Account

The girl’s uncle, Indal Singh Yadav, alleges that two to three boys had been harassing her. He says one of them was pressuring her to marry him or elope with him, and that the family holds the harassment responsible for her death.

The Cousin Who Tried to Step In

According to the uncle, the girl had confided in her cousin. When the cousin confronted the accused, he was beaten and threatened with death, and the accused then left. The family says she was frightened and disturbed by the boys’ behaviour after this. The family has accused three boys. These are allegations and have not been independently confirmed.

What the Police Are Saying

Jhansi SSP Vikas Kumar said a case of a teenage girl’s death by suicide has been reported in the Chirgaon area, the body has been taken into custody and a post-mortem has been conducted. He said the family’s allegations are being investigated.

The SSP added that, according to the family, an altercation had taken place two to three days earlier. Police are examining the case on the basis of the post-mortem report and the family’s allegations, and further action will be taken only after the investigation is complete.

The Gaps in the Story

It is not clear whether an FIR has been registered against the three boys, whether anyone has been questioned or detained, or what the post-mortem found. The police have also not said whether the earlier assault on the cousin was reported to them at the time.

Will the Allegations Hold Up?

The post-mortem report, statements from the cousin and family, and any messages or calls between the girl and the accused are likely to decide the direction of the case. Whether the allegations stand will determine if the three named boys face action.

This report deals with a death by suicide, a sensitive topic. If you or someone you know is struggling, I can help you find the right support and resources.

Also Read: Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement
Tags: JhansiJhansi CrimeJhansi Suicide Caseregional news

RELATED News

First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large

Video Of Helpless Monkeys With Their Hands Tied Has Gone Viral, With Netizens Demanding Action Against Those Responsible

Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless

Watch: Varanasi Ramlila Royal Elephant Runs Wild For 7 Hours, Damages Homes, Vehicles, and Electric Poles, Video Goes Viral

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Accused Have Violent Conduct, One Has Weapon Case

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo Fined, Suspended for 30 Days as Portuguese Football Federation Confirms Disciplinary Action After Burst Out With Head Coach Jorge Jesus

Asian Para Games 2026, Oct 20 Schedule: Indians in Action on October 20 – Full Schedule, Events and Timings

WPL 2027: From Gunalan Kamalini to Sophie Molineux, Full List of Players Registered for Mini-Auction

Ravi Shastri Advices Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of Crucial 2027, Says ‘I Don’t Think He Should Play All Three Formats Till ODI World Cup’

IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan

IND vs NZ: Former India Spinner Urges Team India to Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After No Game Time, Says ‘It’s Like Yashasvi Jaiswal in White-Ball’

In Pics: Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Headline Indian Team Contingent as Men In Blue Leave For New Zealand Ahead of IND vs NZ T20I Series

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Two Accused Have Violent Conduct, One Has Weapon Case

WPL 2027 Mini-Auctions: Check All You Need to Know – Date, Timings, Venue, Teams, Purse Remaining, Slots, Base Prices, Star Names and More

VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond

Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement
Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement
Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement
Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement
Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement

QUICK LINKS