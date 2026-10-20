Class 9 Student Found Dead In Jhansi; Family Alleges 3 Men Pressured Her To Marry, Threatened Forced Elopement

A house with the door locked from inside, a younger sister who came back from play and could not get in, and a Class 9 girl found dead. Her family says the days before it were marked by fear, and they have named three boys they hold responsible.

A Sunday Afternoon That Ended in Silence

According to the family, the girl’s parents had gone to a temple for a Kanya Bhoj on Sunday. The teenager was at home with her sister. Soon after, the sister went out to play.

When she returned about an hour later, the door would not open. With the help of neighbours, it was opened. Inside, the girl was found hanging from a ventilator. Family members and neighbours were devastated. The police were informed, took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The incident took place in a village under the Chirgaon police station area.

“She Was Scared”: The Family’s Account

The girl’s uncle, Indal Singh Yadav, alleges that two to three boys had been harassing her. He says one of them was pressuring her to marry him or elope with him, and that the family holds the harassment responsible for her death.

The Cousin Who Tried to Step In

According to the uncle, the girl had confided in her cousin. When the cousin confronted the accused, he was beaten and threatened with death, and the accused then left. The family says she was frightened and disturbed by the boys’ behaviour after this. The family has accused three boys. These are allegations and have not been independently confirmed.

What the Police Are Saying

Jhansi SSP Vikas Kumar said a case of a teenage girl’s death by suicide has been reported in the Chirgaon area, the body has been taken into custody and a post-mortem has been conducted. He said the family’s allegations are being investigated.

The SSP added that, according to the family, an altercation had taken place two to three days earlier. Police are examining the case on the basis of the post-mortem report and the family’s allegations, and further action will be taken only after the investigation is complete.

The Gaps in the Story

It is not clear whether an FIR has been registered against the three boys, whether anyone has been questioned or detained, or what the post-mortem found. The police have also not said whether the earlier assault on the cousin was reported to them at the time.

Will the Allegations Hold Up?

The post-mortem report, statements from the cousin and family, and any messages or calls between the girl and the accused are likely to decide the direction of the case. Whether the allegations stand will determine if the three named boys face action.

This report deals with a death by suicide, a sensitive topic. If you or someone you know is struggling, I can help you find the right support and resources.

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