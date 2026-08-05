Class 9 Students Thrashed by Seniors With Cricket Bat For Opposing Ragging In Odisha School Hostel

More than 20 Class 9 students were allegedly assaulted by senior students with a cricket bat and wooden sticks inside a school hostel in Odisha’s Rayagada district after they reportedly complained about ragging. The incident, which is said to have taken place late on Sunday night, has triggered widespread concern after a video of the assault surfaced on social media, prompting the district administration to order an investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred at the hostel of SSD High School in Rayagada. According to reports, a Class 10 student, along with several other senior students, allegedly called the Class 9 students into a hostel room before attacking them with cricket bats and wooden sticks. Several students sustained injuries in the assault.

Attack Allegedly Linked to Ragging Complaint

Preliminary reports suggest that the assault was carried out in retaliation for a complaint made by the junior students. A few days before the incident, the victims had reportedly informed the school’s headmaster about ongoing ragging and harassment inside the hostel.

The complaint allegedly angered the senior students, who are accused of targeting the juniors as an act of revenge. The incident has once again raised concerns about ragging in educational institutions and the safety of students living in hostels.

Injured Students Taken To Hospital

Following the assault, the injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. School authorities also informed the parents and guardians of the affected students about the incident.

While several students suffered injuries, the exact extent of their condition has not been officially disclosed. The school administration has said that medical assistance was provided as soon as the matter came to light.

Video Goes Viral, District Administration Orders Probe

The alleged assault gained public attention after a video of the incident began circulating widely on social media. Following the viral clip, the Rayagada district administration initiated an investigation into the matter.

Officials have also issued a show-cause notice to the school’s headmaster over allegations that earlier complaints of ragging were not taken seriously. The notice also seeks an explanation for the alleged delay in reporting the incident to the authorities.

School Administration Explains Delay

Acting Headmaster Pratap Chandra Saunta said the school administration came to know about the incident only on Tuesday morning. According to him, since the assault occurred late at night, the information did not immediately reach the school authorities.

He said that once the administration became aware of the incident, the injured students were sent to the hospital and their parents were informed. He added that an internal inquiry is underway and assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Student Alleges Ragging Had Been Going On For Long

One of the injured students, Shubham Nayak, alleged that junior students had been facing physical assault and harassment inside the hostel for a long time. He claimed that senior students frequently beat juniors with sticks and intimidated them.

According to the student, complaints had been made on multiple occasions, but no effective action was taken to stop the alleged ragging or protect the victims.

Authorities Promise Strict Action

The district administration has directed the school management to immediately report any such incidents to the concerned authorities in the future. Officials have also made it clear that anyone found responsible after the investigation will face strict action in accordance with the law.

The incident has renewed concerns over student safety in residential schools and the importance of promptly addressing complaints of ragging before they escalate into violence.

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