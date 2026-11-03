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Home > Regionals News > CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd

CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi resigns as Srinagar Lok Sabha MP and quits the National Conference amid a huge gathering of supporters in Budgam.

He challenges CM Omar Abdullah, criticises the NC leadership over Article 370 and hints at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source:Screengrab)
He challenges CM Omar Abdullah, criticises the NC leadership over Article 370 and hints at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 16:35 IST

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat and quit the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), marking a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir. Announcing his decision at 2:40 pm during a public gathering at Behesht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam, Ruhullah said he was stepping away from both the party and Parliament after 24 years. During an 80-minute address to a large gathering of supporters, the influential Shia leader also hinted at launching a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. He used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing the party leadership of abandoning the demand for restoration of Article 370 and failing to fulfil key promises made to voters. His resignation comes after months of public disagreement with the party leadership and his own government.

Why Did Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Resign From NC and Lok Sabha?

Ruhullah’s resignation follows growing differences with the National Conference leadership, particularly over the issues of Article 370, reservation policy and the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Although he actively campaigned for the NC during the 2024 Assembly elections, Ruhullah later emerged as one of the most vocal critics of his own party’s government. He repeatedly questioned the government’s response to issues on which the party had sought public support during the elections. During Tuesday’s gathering, Ruhullah accused Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of abandoning the fight for the restoration of Article 370, which had granted special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir before the Centre revoked it in August 2019. He also challenged Omar Abdullah to contest against him, signalling an open political confrontation with the party leadership. His remarks and hint at forming a new political outfit have raised questions about the future political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar reacted to the development, saying that Ruhullah’s decision had hurt him a lot.

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Resignation Announced on Father’s 26th Death Anniversary

Ruhullah chose the 26th death anniversary of his father, slain Aga Syed Mehdi, to announce his political decision. His father was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in 2000 while travelling towards Magam. The gathering in Budgam witnessed a large turnout of supporters, with Ruhullah delivering an extended speech outlining his political position and his differences with the NC leadership.

From Three-Time MLA to Srinagar MP

Ruhullah is a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. He represented Budgam in the Legislative Assembly for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 2002, 2008 and 2014. He also served as a minister. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on an NC ticket and registered a decisive victory. His decision to resign from Parliament and leave the National Conference marks a significant turning point in his political career. His hint at forming a new political outfit could also reshape political alignments in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.
Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE: Trump Faces Crucial Test As Millions Vote To Decide Control Of Congress

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CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd
Tags: Aga Syed Ruhullah MehdiCM Omar AbdullahJammu and Kashmir National ConferenceNational Conferenceomar abdullahRuhullah challenges Omar AbdullahRuhullah quits NCRuhullah resignsSrinagar Lok Sabha MPSrinagar MP Resignation

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CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd
CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd
CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd
CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd
CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd

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