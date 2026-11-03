CM Omar Abdullah Faces Open Challenge As Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Gives Up Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat Amid Huge Crowd

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat and quit the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), marking a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir. Announcing his decision at 2:40 pm during a public gathering at Behesht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam, Ruhullah said he was stepping away from both the party and Parliament after 24 years. During an 80-minute address to a large gathering of supporters, the influential Shia leader also hinted at launching a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. He used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing the party leadership of abandoning the demand for restoration of Article 370 and failing to fulfil key promises made to voters. His resignation comes after months of public disagreement with the party leadership and his own government.

Why Did Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Resign From NC and Lok Sabha?

Ruhullah’s resignation follows growing differences with the National Conference leadership, particularly over the issues of Article 370, reservation policy and the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Although he actively campaigned for the NC during the 2024 Assembly elections, Ruhullah later emerged as one of the most vocal critics of his own party’s government. He repeatedly questioned the government’s response to issues on which the party had sought public support during the elections. During Tuesday’s gathering, Ruhullah accused Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of abandoning the fight for the restoration of Article 370, which had granted special constitutional status to Jammu and Kashmir before the Centre revoked it in August 2019. He also challenged Omar Abdullah to contest against him, signalling an open political confrontation with the party leadership. His remarks and hint at forming a new political outfit have raised questions about the future political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar reacted to the development, saying that Ruhullah’s decision had hurt him a lot.

Aga Syed @RuhullahMehdi has resigned from primary membership of the JK National Conference and from the Srinagar Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency. https://t.co/5QiH7sW5aT — Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) November 3, 2026

Resignation Announced on Father’s 26th Death Anniversary

Ruhullah chose the 26th death anniversary of his father, slain Aga Syed Mehdi, to announce his political decision. His father was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in 2000 while travelling towards Magam. The gathering in Budgam witnessed a large turnout of supporters, with Ruhullah delivering an extended speech outlining his political position and his differences with the NC leadership.

#WATCH | Budgam, J&K: Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi officially announces his resignation from his parliamentary seat and the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party on his father’s 26th death anniversary. A large crowd of supporters gather at Behesht-e-Zehra Park. — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026

From Three-Time MLA to Srinagar MP

Ruhullah is a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. He represented Budgam in the Legislative Assembly for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 2002, 2008 and 2014. He also served as a minister. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on an NC ticket and registered a decisive victory. His decision to resign from Parliament and leave the National Conference marks a significant turning point in his political career. His hint at forming a new political outfit could also reshape political alignments in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months.

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